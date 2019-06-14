Hollywood Bowl Announces New Museum Exhibit TAPES ROLLING: DAVID SWEDLOW RECORDS THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL (1954-1959)

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association today announced a new exhibition at the Hollywood Bowl Museum, Tapes Rolling: David Swedlow Records the Hollywood Bowl, 1954-1959. Launching June 15 in conjunction with the opening of the 2019 summer season and the continuing Centennial celebrations of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the exhibit showcases recordings of the orchestra made by David Swedlow. It will be on view through the spring of 2020.

David Swedlow was a pioneer in the world of acrylics manufacturing. This plastics inventor was also an early high-fidelity enthusiast who, in the late 1940s and early 1950s, bought and assembled professional audio components. Swedlow customized an Ampex tape recorder for an extraordinary personal project: to capture the Los Angeles Philharmonic performing live. Beginning in July 1954 and continuing for the next six seasons, Swedlow recorded 246 concerts, both at Philharmonic Auditorium and at the Hollywood Bowl, using his experimental three-track machine.

Swedlow's collaboration with the LA Phil was groundbreaking from a technological standpoint, as his system preceded standard consumer two-track recording, which wasn't introduced until 1958. This exhibition presents landmark performances that have only been heard, until now, by those who attended the concerts. Five listening stations offer nearly 100 selections from these concerts, click here for the full list.

Considered by experts and historians the crown jewel of the LA Phil's Archives, the David Swedlow collection is a rare document of the orchestra's activities in the late 1950s. The collection features performances by legendary conductors and soloists such as Bruno Walter, Leontyne Price, Walter Gieseking, Leopold Stokowski, Michael Rabin, Birgit Nilsson, Nina Simone, Pierre Monteux, Thomas Schippers, Jos Iturbi, Leonard Bernstein, Nat King Cole with Nelson Riddle, Robert Merrill, and Elizabeth Schwarzkopf, among others. The concerts led by Dutch conductor Eduard van Beinum, the LA Phil's music director from 1956 to 1959, are, for connoisseurs, the high point of the collection.

Tapes Rolling: David Swedlow Records the Hollywood Bowl, 1954-1959 honors Swedlow's trailblazing legacy and offers a new appreciation of the LA Phil's analog past.

During the summer season, June through September, the Hollywood Bowl Museum is open Tuesday Saturday (10:00 AM until show time) and Sundays (4:00 PM until show time). Off-season, September through June, the Hollywood Bowl Museum is open Tuesday Friday (10:00 AM until 5:00 PM) and closed Saturday-Monday and on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. Click here for more information. Admission is FREE all year.

Please visit here for a look at the complete Hollywood Bowl history, a comprehensive timeline of the landmark venue, featuring archival images and videos, some of which have never been on view to the public.

The Hollywood Bowl 2019 summer season begins with Opening Night at the Bowl featuring John Legend on June 15.





