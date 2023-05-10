Hilarious, Vulnerable Solo Show MARK PLEASES YOU Explores Price Of People-Pleasing

The production is directed by Joanna Simmons.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 1 & JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre Photo 3 Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present Staged Reading of Joe DiPietro's MISS Photo 4 La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present Staged Reading of Joe DiPietro's MISS FOXHOLE 1975

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present Staged Reading of Joe DiPietro's MISS FOXHOLE 1975

Hilarious, vulnerable solo show Mark Please You from Mark Vigeant explores price of people-pleasing. The production is directed by Joanna Simmons.

For his entire life, comedian Mark Vigeant did everything he possibly could to make everyone around him happy. The moment he decides to change gears and focus on himself, a freak accident kills him onstage. After being sent directly to hell, Mark is given one chance to convince his 11-year-old self not to be a people-pleaser. The only problem? Mark hates that fat, stupid idiot.

Mark Vigeant is a comedian in Los Angeles. His solo show, Let's Make a Website, had a sold-out run at the Upright Citizen's Brigade Theater in New York before touring the country from the Kennedy Center to Comedy Central's Clusterfest. Credits include the San Francisco, Austin, Toronto, Boston, and New York Sketchfests, New York Comedy Festival, National College Comedy Festival, Jangleheart Circus, Hell Yes Fest, and the Del Close Marathon. His work has been featured in the Daily Dot, the Village Voice, The AV Club, TimeOutNY, FunnyOrDie, and the New York Times.

Show schedule: Monday June 5th at 9:30pm (PREVIEW), Sunday June 11 at 6:30pm, Wednesday June 14 at 8pm, Thursday June 15 at 6:30pm, Saturday June 17 at 9:30pm, Sunday June 18 at 11pm, Tuesday June 20 at 8pm, Thursday June 22 at 6:30pm, and Saturday June 24 at 10:30pm. Broadwater Studio, 1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Los Angeles Ballets 17th Season Continues With LADY OF THE CAMELLIAS Photo
Los Angeles Ballet's 17th Season Continues With LADY OF THE CAMELLIAS

Los Angeles Ballet presents the Los Angeles premiere of Val Caniparoli’s elegant ballet adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel La Dame aux Camélias, the inspiration for Verdi’s iconic opera, La Traviata, and the classic Hollywood films Moulin Rouge! starring Nicole Kidman, and Camille starring Greta Garbo. 

Photos: EVOLUTION OF A SONERO Comes To L.A.s Latino Theater Company Beginning This Weekend Photo
Photos: EVOLUTION OF A SONERO Comes To L.A.'s Latino Theater Company Beginning This Weekend

Sonero [noun]: an improvising lead singer in salsa music. Latino Theater Company in association with Chicago’s UrbanTheater Company presents the West Coast premiere of Evolution of a Sonero, bringing the streets of the Bronx to The Los Angeles Theatre Center for a limited three-week engagement beginning this Saturday. Get a first look at photos from the production below.

Americas Favorite Orphan Is Back With GROWN UP ORPHAN ANNIE At The Hollywood & Edinbur Photo
America's Favorite Orphan Is Back With GROWN UP ORPHAN ANNIE At The Hollywood & Edinburgh Fringe Festivals

Award-winning actor, writer & comedian, Katherine Bourne Taylor, is performing her no-holds-barred, character-based cringe-comedy solo show Grown Up Orphan Annie at The Broadwater Studio Theatre during the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June prior to a full run this August at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

A HEATED DISCUSSION - REVISITED to Open at The Robey Theatre Company This Month Photo
A HEATED DISCUSSION - REVISITED to Open at The Robey Theatre Company This Month

One year ago, The Robey Theatre Company presented a World Premiere play, A Heated Discussion, a drama that resonated powerfully with audiences. Now the company is bringing the production back to the stage. 


More Hot Stories For You

A HEATED DISCUSSION - REVISITED to Open at The Robey Theatre Company This MonthA HEATED DISCUSSION - REVISITED to Open at The Robey Theatre Company This Month
Fountain Theatre to Bring LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE to its Outdoor Stage This SummerFountain Theatre to Bring LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE to its Outdoor Stage This Summer
Exhibition Yadigâr 'Memento' Fundraising Event Benefits The Artisans Of Southeastern Anatolia, TurkeyExhibition Yadigâr 'Memento' Fundraising Event Benefits The Artisans Of Southeastern Anatolia, Turkey
Long Beach Symphony Presents A Celebration Of American 20th and 21st Century Classical Composers Long Beach Symphony Presents A Celebration Of American 20th and 21st Century Classical Composers

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy Norco Pills Online 10mg Cheap Without Prescription-https://undergroundmeds.com
Buy Norco Pills Online 10mg Cheap Without Prescription-https://undergroundmeds.com (9/27-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moose on the Loose
Theatre West (4/14-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mountaintop
Gil Cates Theater (6/06-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Coast Jewish Theatre Spring Festival of Play Readings
Sinai Temple (4/16-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Chance Theater (9/22-10/22)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Karma in a Fishbowl
The Madnani Theater (6/09-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Book of Days
Campus Theatre, El Camino College (5/12-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU