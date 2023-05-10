Hilarious, Vulnerable Solo Show MARK PLEASES YOU Explores Price Of People-Pleasing

Hilarious, vulnerable solo show Mark Please You from Mark Vigeant explores price of people-pleasing. The production is directed by Joanna Simmons.

For his entire life, comedian Mark Vigeant did everything he possibly could to make everyone around him happy. The moment he decides to change gears and focus on himself, a freak accident kills him onstage. After being sent directly to hell, Mark is given one chance to convince his 11-year-old self not to be a people-pleaser. The only problem? Mark hates that fat, stupid idiot.

Mark Vigeant is a comedian in Los Angeles. His solo show, Let's Make a Website, had a sold-out run at the Upright Citizen's Brigade Theater in New York before touring the country from the Kennedy Center to Comedy Central's Clusterfest. Credits include the San Francisco, Austin, Toronto, Boston, and New York Sketchfests, New York Comedy Festival, National College Comedy Festival, Jangleheart Circus, Hell Yes Fest, and the Del Close Marathon. His work has been featured in the Daily Dot, the Village Voice, The AV Club, TimeOutNY, FunnyOrDie, and the New York Times.

Show schedule: Monday June 5th at 9:30pm (PREVIEW), Sunday June 11 at 6:30pm, Wednesday June 14 at 8pm, Thursday June 15 at 6:30pm, Saturday June 17 at 9:30pm, Sunday June 18 at 11pm, Tuesday June 20 at 8pm, Thursday June 22 at 6:30pm, and Saturday June 24 at 10:30pm. Broadwater Studio, 1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038.