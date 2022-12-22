Heidi Duckler Dance to Present Book Launch: Heidi Duckler Dance: 2016-2021 Event in January

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance has announced its Book Launch Heidi Duckler Dance: 2016-2021 event hosted by the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA) on Saturday, January 14 from 3pm - 5pm.

Join them for a special launch event for Heidi Duckler Dance: 2016-2021, a visual compilation book of the company's works from 2016-2021 designed by artist James Robie. Heidi Duckler and James Robie will have a conversation about the creation of the book and will sign books. HDD dancer Edgar Aguirre will perform a short work choreographed by Duckler. This work is created specifically for this event, enfolding the audience like a book within the innovative architecture of the ICA LA lobby walls designed by wHY Architecture. A reception will follow the conversation.

Event Details:

What: Book Launch: Heidi Duckler Dance: 2016-2021

Who: Heidi Duckler Dance

When: Saturday, January 14 from 3:00-5:00pm

Where: ICA LA, 1717 E 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Cost: Free with RSVP

RSVP Here: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=20752905&appointmentType=39771650

Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) is rooted in democratic dance, art education and spatial justice, creating site specific work since 1985.

Initially founded in 1985, HDD is a pioneer in producing interdisciplinary performances. The company develops and rehearses each multi-sensory experience in the site where the work is performed. HDD advances social equity in under-resourced communities by providing opportunities for audience members and students to interact with meaningful spaces, both public and private, that they may not otherwise have access to.

These innovative experiences allow participants to view these places, and their communities, in new and interesting ways. Over the past 35 years, HDD's Artistic Director, Heidi Duckler, has created over 500 original works locally, nationally and internationally, including in many LA neighborhoods such as: Downtown LA (the Historic Core, Arts District, Produce District and Fashion District), Boyle Heights, Koreatown, Studio City, Van Nuys, Hollywood, Venice, San Pedro and South LA. Duckler's work has been internationally recognized in Hong Kong (Hong Kong Urban Arts Festival 2007), Russia (Link Vostok International East-West Arts Exchange 2010), Montreal (Transatlantique Quartier 2013), Germany (Tanzmesse, 2014 and 2018), Australia (Brisbane Festival 2014), Cuba (Ciudad en Movimiento 2016) and Chile (Puerto de Ideas 2018). This year HDD was awarded grants for upcoming performances and arts education initiatives including; California Arts Council, LA County Department of Arts and Culture, City of LA Department of Cultural Affairs, Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, City of West Hollywood, City of Culver City, Jerry Kohl, Olga Garay-English, California Community Foundation - Arts Recovery, Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, Dwight Stuart Foundation, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Office of Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, Weingart Foundation, Perenchio Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts. HDD produces over 25 original productions each year, and thousands of diverse residents are served annually.



Visit http://www.heididuckler.org for more information.



About Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA):

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA) is an epicenter of artistic experimentation and incubator of new ideas.



Founded in 1984 as the Santa Monica Museum of Art (SMMoA) and reestablished in 2017 with a new identity and home in Downtown Los Angeles, ICA LA builds upon a distinguished history of bold curatorial vision and innovative programming to illuminate the important untold stories and emerging voices in contemporary art and culture. The museum's 12,700 square-foot renovated industrial building-designed by wHY Architecture under the leadership of Kulapat Yantrasast-features ample space for exhibitions, public programs, retail pop-ups, integrated offices, and special projects.



ICA LA's mission is to support art that sparks the pleasure of discovery and challenges the way we see and experience the world, ourselves, and each other. ICA LA is committed to upending hierarchies of race, class, gender, and culture. Through exhibitions, education programs, and community partnerships, ICA LA fosters critique of the familiar and empathy with the different.