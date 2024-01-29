Heather Tyson's TITLE PENDING To be Presented at The Whitefire Theatre's Solofest

Buckle up for an unforgettable ride as Heather Tyson, an award-winning Solo Artist, takes the stage with her acclaimed solo show, TITLE PENDING, at the prestigious Whitefire Theatre's Solofest on Saturday, February 17 at 8pm PT.

Drive into the Drama of Betrayal and Resilience:

TITLE PENDING unravels the gripping tale of Heather, a hardworking Midwestern girl whose life begins to crumble after a shocking betrayal. Amidst the backdrop of automotive training classes, she questions the very fabric of her beliefs, all while trying to keep her composure at her corporate job. As she hurtles towards an inevitable crash, questions arise: What happens when the GPS of life malfunctions? How do we find our way? Brace yourself for a rollercoaster of emotions and revelations!

Accolades and Recognition:

Following a successful sold-out run at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, and an Official Selection of the 2023 Binge Fringe Festival, TITLE PENDING has been chosen as an Official Selection of the prestigious 2024 Whitefire Theatre's Solofest. The show has garnered praise for its universal themes and Tyson's compelling writing and storytelling.

A Return to the Stage:

Heather Tyson, a graduate of Northwestern University's theater program, is thrilled to be back on stage, writing and producing her own work. TITLE PENDING, and Tyson's return to live performance, is a testament to her unwavering love of the theatre. Previous TV and film appearances include The Sopranos, Sex & the City, Days of Our Lives, and Military Husband.

Event Details: