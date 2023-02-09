HITTING NEW HEIGHTS With Mandy Gonzalez And Javier Muñoz Announced At the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts

The Broadway stars of Hamilton and In the Heights will perform in Smothers Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz join voices to celebrate Broadway's hottest composers, from Stephen Schwartz to Lin-Manuel Miranda. Backed by a live band, these multi-talented performers sing songs from Wicked to Hamilton in a truly tour-de-force concert event.



Mandy Gonzalez is an accomplished film, TV, and stage actor and author. She possesses one of the most powerful and versatile contemporary voices of our time. Mandy has starred on Broadway in the megahit Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler. She also originated Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, In the Heights, for which Mandy received a Drama Desk Award. Mandy also starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked, blowing the roof off of New York's Gershwin Theatre each night as she belted out the signature song, "Defying Gravity."

Javier Muñoz is best known for starring as Alexander Hamilton in the cultural-phenomenon musical Hamilton on Broadway for two years, after Lin-Manuel Miranda departed the show (and was his alternate prior to that). He got his break starring as "Usnavi" in In the Heights on Broadway, also created by Miranda. On the TV side, he's appeared on Shadowhunters, Blindspot and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Recent theater credits include The New Englanders at MTC and the starring role in the North American premiere of Stephen Lloyd Helper's A Sign Of The Times. He also voices a lead character on the Disney Jr. animated series, Eureka!

The performance will feature songs from Broadway classics West Side Story, Sunset Boulevard, Ain't Too Proud,Springsteen on Broadway, Pippin, All Shook Up, Wicked, Hamilton, In the Heights, and many more.

Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Munoz will be joined by musicians on piano, guitar, drums, and bass as well as the Valencia High School Choir, led by Christine Mocha.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

