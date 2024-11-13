HIT LIST: THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL (WICKED Edition) is Coming To Westside Comedy Theater

The event will take place on November 24.
Hit List: The Improvised Musical will perform a Wicked-inspired improvised musical at Westside Comedy Theater on Sunday, November 24 at 7:00pm.
What made the Big Bad Wolf so bad? What motivated the iceberg to destroy the Titanic? In honor of the Wicked film release, Hit List is giving you a VILLAIN ORIGIN MUSICAL you've never seen before, and YOU get to pick the villain!
Featuring:
Oliver Berger (The Friends Parody Musical, Adventures of Em, The Second City, ComedySportz, iO); Alec Brown (Story Pirates Podcast, Challah at Ya Goy); Jessica Fishenfeld (America's Got Talent, Jazz @ Lincoln Center, Sony Pictures TV, off-B'way: Das Barbecü); Tess McCarthy (Mission Improvable, Comedysportz, Pitch Please).
Music direction by pianist Branson P. NeJame (Nickelodeon, Prime Video, off-B'way: Turbulence: A Race Around Space, Pockets)
Performance Details
Hit List: The Improvised Musical (Wicked Edition!)
Sunday, November 24th, 2024 at 7:00pm
Westside Comedy Theater
1323-A 3rd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
$12
Tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no tickets sold at the door and no stand-by lines.
Videos