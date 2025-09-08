HERO Theatre to Present World Premiere of THE YOUNG DOLPHINS: CHAPTER TWO, A VILLAINOUS RISE

Audio brought to you by:

HERO Theatre will return with The Young Dolphins: Chapter Two, A Villainous Rise, written and directed by Elisa Bocanegra. Presented in partnership with Inner-City Arts, the world premiere will be staged at the Rosenthal Theater at Inner-City Arts in Downtown Los Angeles.

The production is part of HERO Theatre’s Nuestro Planeta initiative, a new works commissioning program centered on environmental justice issues affecting Latine communities worldwide. This youth-focused sequel builds on Bocanegra’s research at Prescott College’s Kino Bay Center for Cultural and Ecological Studies in Bahía de Kino, Mexico.

"I’m thrilled to bring back The Young Dolphins, this time teaching children about the endangered vaquita porpoise and inspiring pride in protecting the Sea of Cortez for generations to come," said Bocanegra.

About the Production

Set in Mexico, the action-packed story follows a group of teen activists fighting to save the endangered vaquita porpoise, one of the world’s most critically threatened marine mammals. Designed for children ages 5 and up, as well as audiences of all generations, the play combines education, adventure, and ecological storytelling.

The cast includes Julia Chavez, Blanca Isabella, Santi Gavidia, Maya Gonzalez, Minerva Garcia, Carlo Narváez, and Emanuel Loarca. The creative team features Catherine Moreno (Costume Design), Stephen Alvarez (Sound Design), Jesus Hurtado (Scenic and Projection Design), Beth Peterson (Puppet Design), Fernando Gonzalez (Lighting Design), and Celina Lee Surniak (Stunt Direction), among others.

Performance Schedule

The Young Dolphins: Chapter Two, A Villainous Rise will include 19 student performances for LA Unified School District and two public performances on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at Inner-City Arts (720 Kohler St., Los Angeles, CA 90021).

