HARD Events Announces Lineup For HARD Summer Music Festival 2022

Today, HARD Events has announced the lineup for the highly-anticipated return of HARD Summer Music Festival, which will take place at NOS Event Center in San Bernardino from July 29-31. The 2022 edition of HARD Summer will expand to three days for the first time, giving attendees an extra day to take in the multi-genre curation the festival has become known for.

HARD Summer 2022 will see the veteran festival push deeper and further into its singular blend of forward-thinking electronic music and cutting-edge hip-hop, as well as devoting more programming to rising artists of diverse backgrounds, spotlighting new sounds as they gain traction across the Internet and beyond.

HARD Summer will again spotlight some of the top names in electronic music including sets from live-performance icon Porter Robinson, multi-talented French musician Madeon, beloved Australian producer Alison Wonderland, Detroit funk master GRiZ, and more scene-leaders including Tchami, TOKiMONSTA, Moore Kismet, Jai Wolf, Masego, and Craze performing a drum & bass set.

In true HARD fashion, the festival will continue to make the worlds of hip-hop and rap a focus with a curational ear turned towards both emerging sounds and household names. Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion will reign as one of the event's unmissable acts after her Coachella triumph. Meg will be joined by eccentric Philadelphia artist Lil Uzi Vert, the smooth vocal stylings of Gunna, and Southern rap legends Three 6 Mafia, plus high-energy performers like Denzel Curry, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Aminé.

Additional live artists on the HARD Summer lineup with unique sounds and performance styles include Marc Rebillet, Joji, Koffee, 100 gecs, EVAN GIIA, Bladee, Glaive, DUCKWRTH, ericdoa, DRAMA, and more.

On the bass music front, attendees can bear witness to a B2B performance from Zeds Dead with Subtronics, along with Sub Focus and a special guest. Heavier frequencies continue with sets from NGHTMRE, Svdden Death b2b Marauda, Sullivan King, TroyBoi, LSDream, Kai Wachi, Deathpact, and Blunts & Blondes.

House and techno heads will find their home at HARD Summer once again, with the lineup boasting veteran underground stars like In The Mood icon Nicole Moudaber, Life and Death founder DJ Tennis, Detroit's DJ Minx, rising star Chloé Caillet, Turbo Records boss Tiga, and Abracadabra leader BLOND:ISH. Modern house flavors will also take center stage with Chris Lake, Vintage Culture, Justin Martin, Wax Motif, and HoneyLuv amongst a range of others. 4/4 tendencies continue with Femme House's LP Giobbi, Eli Brown, rave revivalists Prospa, Will Clarke, and many more.

Attendees at HARD Summer will also get the chance to witness sets from some of the top names on HARD Records, which will feature rising talent K?D, genre-bending artist Joyryde, and hardstyle leaning newcomer Softest Hard.

Passes for HARD Summer will go on sale Friday May 6 at 10:00am PT and can be purchased at that time on the official HARD Summer website. Fans can secure any ticket type on layaway for a $9.95 deposit. The lowest option for layaway deposits will be available for three days only and ends May 8 at 11:59pm PT. Even with the extra day added this year, HARD Summer is focused on providing an affordable experience while still delivering the next-level festival lineup that it's known for.

After its successful debut at their new and expanded home NOS Event Center in 2021, HARD Summer will return again this year to transform the venue's fairgrounds and racetrack into its own personal playground. This includes five outdoor stages, free water stations, shade structures, a one-acre lagoon, cooling mist systems throughout the venue, and more a??a??with a focus on the comfort of attendees in mind. The 2022 edition will also feature the return of the VIP pool that looks directly at the HARD stage and has become a fan favorite.

Lineup (A-Z)

100 gecs

A Hundred Drums

Alison Wonderland

Aminé

Anabel Englund

Arnold & Lane

Baby Weight

Barilan

Biicla

Bktherula

Bladee

BLOND:ISH

Blunts & Blondes

BOMBAYS

Canabliss

Capozzi

CC Love

Chloé Caillet

Chris Lake

Cloonee

Craze Drum & Bass Set

Deathpact

Denzel Curry

DJ Dials

Dimension

DJ Minx

DJ Tennis

Doechii

DOT

DRAMA

Duckwrth

Eli Brown

ericdoa

Evan Giia

FrostTop

Glaive

GRiZ

Gunna

HoneyLuv

Hotfire

Imanu

ISOxo

Ivy Lab

Jai Wolf

James Hype

Joji

Josh Butler

JOYRYDE

Justin Martin

K?D

Kai Wachi

Koffee

Level Up

Lil Uzi Vert

LP Giobbi

LSDream

Lucii

Lucille Croft

Madeon

Marc Rebillet

Masego

Matroda

Megan Thee Stallion

Mersiv

Miane

Miss Dre

Montell2099

Moore Kismet

Nghtmre

Nia Archives

Nicole Moudaber

Pam Sessions

Pangea Sound (Falcons, Supernova, Joaqu.n, Sleepy Joe)

Porter Robinson

Potions

Prospa

QRTR

Redrum

RemK

Rohaan

Rossy

Saucy Santana

Sidepiece

Ski Mask the Slump God

Softest Hard

Space Wizard

Sub Focus b2b ???

Sullivan King

Svdden Death b2b Marauda

Tchami

Thee Mike B

Three 6 Mafia

Tiga

TOKiMONSTA

Tom the Mail Man

TroyBoi

Tsuruda b2b Chee

UNIIQU3

Valentino Khan

VENGA

Vintage Culture

Wax Motif

Wenzday

Will Clarke

Wreckno

Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics