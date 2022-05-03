HARD Events Announces Lineup For HARD Summer Music Festival 2022
HARD Summer 2022 will see the veteran festival push deeper and further into its singular blend of forward-thinking electronic music and cutting-edge hip-hop.
Today, HARD Events has announced the lineup for the highly-anticipated return of HARD Summer Music Festival, which will take place at NOS Event Center in San Bernardino from July 29-31. The 2022 edition of HARD Summer will expand to three days for the first time, giving attendees an extra day to take in the multi-genre curation the festival has become known for.
HARD Summer will again spotlight some of the top names in electronic music including sets from live-performance icon Porter Robinson, multi-talented French musician Madeon, beloved Australian producer Alison Wonderland, Detroit funk master GRiZ, and more scene-leaders including Tchami, TOKiMONSTA, Moore Kismet, Jai Wolf, Masego, and Craze performing a drum & bass set.
In true HARD fashion, the festival will continue to make the worlds of hip-hop and rap a focus with a curational ear turned towards both emerging sounds and household names. Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion will reign as one of the event's unmissable acts after her Coachella triumph. Meg will be joined by eccentric Philadelphia artist Lil Uzi Vert, the smooth vocal stylings of Gunna, and Southern rap legends Three 6 Mafia, plus high-energy performers like Denzel Curry, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Aminé.
Additional live artists on the HARD Summer lineup with unique sounds and performance styles include Marc Rebillet, Joji, Koffee, 100 gecs, EVAN GIIA, Bladee, Glaive, DUCKWRTH, ericdoa, DRAMA, and more.
On the bass music front, attendees can bear witness to a B2B performance from Zeds Dead with Subtronics, along with Sub Focus and a special guest. Heavier frequencies continue with sets from NGHTMRE, Svdden Death b2b Marauda, Sullivan King, TroyBoi, LSDream, Kai Wachi, Deathpact, and Blunts & Blondes.
House and techno heads will find their home at HARD Summer once again, with the lineup boasting veteran underground stars like In The Mood icon Nicole Moudaber, Life and Death founder DJ Tennis, Detroit's DJ Minx, rising star Chloé Caillet, Turbo Records boss Tiga, and Abracadabra leader BLOND:ISH. Modern house flavors will also take center stage with Chris Lake, Vintage Culture, Justin Martin, Wax Motif, and HoneyLuv amongst a range of others. 4/4 tendencies continue with Femme House's LP Giobbi, Eli Brown, rave revivalists Prospa, Will Clarke, and many more.
Attendees at HARD Summer will also get the chance to witness sets from some of the top names on HARD Records, which will feature rising talent K?D, genre-bending artist Joyryde, and hardstyle leaning newcomer Softest Hard.
Passes for HARD Summer will go on sale Friday May 6 at 10:00am PT and can be purchased at that time on the official HARD Summer website. Fans can secure any ticket type on layaway for a $9.95 deposit. The lowest option for layaway deposits will be available for three days only and ends May 8 at 11:59pm PT. Even with the extra day added this year, HARD Summer is focused on providing an affordable experience while still delivering the next-level festival lineup that it's known for.
After its successful debut at their new and expanded home NOS Event Center in 2021, HARD Summer will return again this year to transform the venue's fairgrounds and racetrack into its own personal playground. This includes five outdoor stages, free water stations, shade structures, a one-acre lagoon, cooling mist systems throughout the venue, and more a??a??with a focus on the comfort of attendees in mind. The 2022 edition will also feature the return of the VIP pool that looks directly at the HARD stage and has become a fan favorite.
Lineup (A-Z)
100 gecs
A Hundred Drums
Alison Wonderland
Aminé
Anabel Englund
Arnold & Lane
Baby Weight
Barilan
Biicla
Bktherula
Bladee
BLOND:ISH
Blunts & Blondes
BOMBAYS
Canabliss
Capozzi
CC Love
Chloé Caillet
Chris Lake
Cloonee
Craze Drum & Bass Set
Deathpact
Denzel Curry
DJ Dials
Dimension
DJ Minx
DJ Tennis
Doechii
DOT
DRAMA
Duckwrth
Eli Brown
ericdoa
Evan Giia
FrostTop
Glaive
GRiZ
Gunna
HoneyLuv
Hotfire
Imanu
ISOxo
Ivy Lab
Jai Wolf
James Hype
Joji
Josh Butler
JOYRYDE
Justin Martin
K?D
Kai Wachi
Koffee
Level Up
Lil Uzi Vert
LP Giobbi
LSDream
Lucii
Lucille Croft
Madeon
Marc Rebillet
Masego
Matroda
Megan Thee Stallion
Mersiv
Miane
Miss Dre
Montell2099
Moore Kismet
Nghtmre
Nia Archives
Nicole Moudaber
Pam Sessions
Pangea Sound (Falcons, Supernova, Joaqu.n, Sleepy Joe)
Porter Robinson
Potions
Prospa
QRTR
Redrum
RemK
Rohaan
Rossy
Saucy Santana
Sidepiece
Ski Mask the Slump God
Softest Hard
Space Wizard
Sub Focus b2b ???
Sullivan King
Svdden Death b2b Marauda
Tchami
Thee Mike B
Three 6 Mafia
Tiga
TOKiMONSTA
Tom the Mail Man
TroyBoi
Tsuruda b2b Chee
UNIIQU3
Valentino Khan
VENGA
Vintage Culture
Wax Motif
Wenzday
Will Clarke
Wreckno
Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics