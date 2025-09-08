HAMLET to be Presented at Revelry Theatre Group This Halloween Weekend

Audio brought to you by:

This Halloween weekend, Revelry Theatre Group is inviting Los Angeles audiences to a dark and seductive date: Hamlet staged in a haunted brewery warehouse.

Performed October 30-November 1 at 8pm, this Hamlet places the audience on either side of the action in intimate alley staging, close enough to catch every breath. The shadowy, intimate atmosphere wraps Shakespeare's tragedy in a moody, murky tension - like screaming into thick fog and savoring the delicious chill that lingers long after.

Every turn of the play pulses with danger and thrilling intensity, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. Tickets are now on sale, and with only three performances, seats are limited.

Performance Details

Venue: Macleod Ale Brewing Co. 14741 Calvert St, Van Nuys, CA 91411

Dates: October 30, 31, November 1 - 8pm nightly

Tickets: https://www.revelrytheatregroup.com/event-details/hamlet-2025-10-31-20-00

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP