 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

HAMLET to be Presented at Revelry Theatre Group This Halloween Weekend

Performances will run from October 30-November 1 at 8pm.

By: Sep. 08, 2025
HAMLET to be Presented at Revelry Theatre Group This Halloween Weekend Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

This Halloween weekend, Revelry Theatre Group is inviting Los Angeles audiences to a dark and seductive date: Hamlet staged in a haunted brewery warehouse.

Performed October 30-November 1 at 8pm, this Hamlet places the audience on either side of the action in intimate alley staging, close enough to catch every breath. The shadowy, intimate atmosphere wraps Shakespeare's tragedy in a moody, murky tension - like screaming into thick fog and savoring the delicious chill that lingers long after.

Every turn of the play pulses with danger and thrilling intensity, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. Tickets are now on sale, and with only three performances, seats are limited.

Performance Details

Venue: Macleod Ale Brewing Co. 14741 Calvert St, Van Nuys, CA 91411
Dates: October 30, 31, November 1 - 8pm nightly
Tickets: https://www.revelrytheatregroup.com/event-details/hamlet-2025-10-31-20-00




SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP







Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
23 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
36 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
85 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos