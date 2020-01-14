HAMLET THE ROCK MUSICAL World Tour is Coming to El Portal Theatre

In 1976 on Broadway, just 11 songs into the 2-hour performance, the audience erupted into a show stopping standing ovation. That, and the well-earned nightly show-ending standing ovations proved how powerful and moving this musical was in '76 and will be again in February, with the re-imagined 21st century version of Hamlet The Rock Musical.

Premiering Friday, February 14th at the legendary El Portal Theatre, award winning Director Bill Castellino (Cagney, Grumpy Old Men, Lizzie Borden, Rent, Gypsy, Rocky Horror, Carousel, Music Man, West Side, Tommy) helms the anthem driven original score by Composer / Lyricist Cliff Jones with additional music, lyrics and orchestrations by Craig Fair, who is collaborating on arrangements with multi-talented Music Director and Conductor Doug Oberhamer. Based on the Shakespeare's timeless classic, this HAMLET fills the theatre with a rock and roll swagger, inventive staging, incredible state-of-the-art technology, and muscular contemporary dance.

The multifaceted cast includes Payson Lewis (Hamlet), Kevin Bailey (Claudius), Carly Thomas Smith (Gertrude), Fatima El-Bashir (Ophelia), Thomas Hobson (Horatio), Ian Littleworth (Laertes), Larry Cedar (Polonius), Michael Deni (Marcellus), Justin Michael Wilcox (Rosencrantz), Alli Miller (Guildenstern), Steve B Green (Ghost/Priest), Deanna Anthony (Ensemble), Marie Gutierrez (Ensemble), Tim McGarrigal (Ensemble), Bruce Merkle (Ensemble), and Julia Springer (Ensemble). The dynamic cast was brought together by respected and award winning Casting Director Michael Donovan and Casting Associate Richie Ferris.

The 'live' orchestra includes Justin Smith (Guitar), Anthony Lucca (Keyboards), Rachael Coosaia (Cello), John Fumo (Trumpet), David Ryan (Trombone), Danielle Ondarza (French Horn), Rick Shaw (Bass Guitar) and Mark Converse (Drums).

The creative team includes award winning L.A. Choreographer Janet Roston, Tony Award winning Sound Designer Leon Rothenberg, Sound Designer Jonathan Burke, Set, Video/Lighting Designer Nick Iwaskow, and NAACP Award winning Costume Designer Mylette Nora.

Concert Producer David Carver (Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Aerosmith, Bob Seger, Sheryl Crow etc.) recalls previous versions of the production where during intermission, "I watched people literally leave their seats and go straight to the box office and buy tickets for the next available performance. The shows were that good. With the cast and creative talent assembled, and additions of elaborate sets, lighting and video projection, the shows that were that good will be even more spectacular."

HAMLET THE ROCK MUSICAL WORLD TOUR - PREMIERING IN L.A.

EL PORTAL THEATRE - FEBRUARY 2020

Friday 14th, Saturday 15th, Sunday 16th,

Wednesday 19th, Thursday 20th, Friday 21st, Saturday 22nd, Sunday 23rd

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

$49.50, $59.50, $99.50 (plus venue ticketing fees)

https://www.elportaltheatre.com/ (p) 866.811.4111 (p) 818.508.4200

More Info: https://www.hamlettherockmusical.com/





