Guild Opera Company Will Host 5 SOPRANOS in Concert

On Friday June 13, 2025, Guild Opera Company is presenting a 5 Sopranos Concert with opera's best mad scenes to highlight the magnificence of the soprano voice and its capabilities. Featuring up-and-coming operatic stars Emma Berggren, Agnese Gallenzi, Claire Pegram, Leela Subramaniam and Lena Yasmin.

The sopranos will be joined by renowned pianist Helen Wu in a program that includes famous operatic mad scenes by composers such as Mozart, Donizetti, Strauss, Bernstein as well as other favorite arias, art songs, duets and ensembles.

The concert will take place at the beautiful and acoustically excellent First German United Methodist church in Glendale.

Swedish soprano Emma Berggren was a Bayreuth-Stipendium Wagner Society Gothenburg Opera Vocal Competition and the Burbank Philharmonic Orchestra & the Hennings-Fischer Foundation Young Artist Competition finalist. Operatic highlights include the title roles in Tosca, Suor Angelica, Mimì (La Bohème), Lady Macbeth (Macbeth), Violetta (La Traviata) & Fiordiligi (Così fan tutte). She has been featured with Pacific Lyric Association, Lyric Opera of Orange County, Cabrillo Chamber Orchestra, Guild Opera Co., Ridgecrest Opera Guild, Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society, Mission Opera, Maestro Skanör Falsterbo Musikförening, Riverside Lyric Opera, California Philharmonic & Golden State Pops Orchestra.

District Winner of the Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition, Italian soprano Agnese Gallenzi made her international debut at State Opera Stara Zagora as Adina (L'elisir d'amore) and received national critical acclaim for her Queen of the Night (Die Zauberflöte) at Stefaniensaal. Selected role credits include Susanna (Le nozze di Figaro), Zerlina (Don Giovanni), Pamina (Die Zauberflöte), Micaela (Carmen), Anna Maurrant (Street Scene), Nella (Gianni Schicchi), Fiordiligi (Così fan tutte), Agrippina (Agrippina), Musetta & Mimì (La Bohème). Awarded the honorable mention at the AIMS Meistersinger Vocal Competition, the Audience Choice Award at Palm Springs Vocal Competition, and the Career Grant in the Pasadena Vocal Competition.

Soprano Claire Pegram recently made her Los Angeles Opera debut as First Handmaiden in Puccini's Turandot. Pegram regularly sings with the Los Angeles Master Chorale, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Opera Chorus and has been seen in LA Opera's Roméo et Juliette and Ainadamar. She made her Pacific Opera Project debut as the Foreign Princess in Rusalka and as Madame Roland in the West Coast Premiere of Girondines with Mission Opera. Role highlights include Donna Anna (Don Giovanni), Nannetta (Falstaff), the title roles in Rodelinda and Carlisle Floyd's Susannah with organisations such as AJ Fletcher Opera Institute, Opera MODO, Opera in the Ozarks and the Franco-American Vocal Academy.

Soprano Leela Subramaniam has sung with some of the world's most prestigious houses, including the Metropolitan Opera, Bavarian State Opera, Gärtnerplatz Theater, Theater Basel, Irish National Opera, LA Opera, and Carnegie Hall. A winner of the Bjorn Eklund Scholarship, she was a member of the Bavarian State Opera studio as a young artist. She was the 1st prize winner of the Joan Taub Ades Competition, as well as a finalist in the Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition, Tenor Viñas Competition, Giulio Gari Foundation, and the Zinka Milanov International Competition. Leela recently made her role debut as Susanna in The Marriage of Figaro with Portland Opera and Bye Bye Butterfly with Long Beach Opera.

Lena Yasmin is a full lyric soprano now based in New York. Recent roles include Donna Anna in Don Giovanni with Off Brand Opera and Micaëla in Carmen with Lighthouse Opera Company. Competition highlights include being a semi finalist at the Pasadena Vocal Competition and the Lyra New York Competition, as well as being 2nd place winner in the Southern California Philharmonic Young Artist Competition. She completed her Master of Music on full scholarship at UCLA, and is eager to return to her native California to sing Leonora in Il Trovatore with Guild Opera Company this fall.

