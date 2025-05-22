Groundlings School Summer Teen Improv Classes Now On Sale And Going Fast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Groundlings School—home to comedy legends like Will Ferrell, Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and many more— has announced the launch of its summer teen improv classes that are now on sale and selling fast.

Summer Class Offerings:

TEEN DROP-INs: One-day classes that introduce students to the basics of improv and acting.

TEEN IMPROV CAMPs: Lively sessions for students of all experience levels that culminate with an "open class" on the final day for friends and family.

TEEN PROs: Focused training designed to build a solid foundation in improv, ideal for both beginners and those with some experience, and featuring an "open class" on the last day.

Improv isn't just about spontaneous comedy—it's a powerful tool for personal growth. It boosts confidence and self-esteem, enhances creativity and quick thinking, improves social skills and empathy, reduces stress while promoting fun, and develops effective communication skills. Allain Rochel, Education Director, says, ‘Improv is a fantastic tool for teen development. It boosts confidence and sharpens quick thinking, making it an invaluable experience that prepares our students for success both on stage and in everyday life.'”

This summer at Groundlings School include improv in a setting that's as fun as it is transformative. For more information and to sign up for $10 classes, visit Groundlings.com/Teens.

ABOUT THE GROUNDLINGS THEATRE & SCHOOL

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Choreography - Live Standings Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 20% Christopher Gattelli, Lou Castro - Death Becomes Her - 14% Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds