Groundlings School Summer Teen Improv Classes Now On Sale And Going Fast

The Groundlings School is home to comedy legends like Will Ferrell, Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and many more.
The Groundlings School—home to comedy legends like Will Ferrell, Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and many more— has announced the launch of its summer teen improv classes that are now on sale and selling fast.
TEEN DROP-INs: One-day classes that introduce students to the basics of improv and acting.
TEEN IMPROV CAMPs: Lively sessions for students of all experience levels that culminate with an "open class" on the final day for friends and family.
TEEN PROs: Focused training designed to build a solid foundation in improv, ideal for both beginners and those with some experience, and featuring an "open class" on the last day.
Improv isn't just about spontaneous comedy—it's a powerful tool for personal growth. It boosts confidence and self-esteem, enhances creativity and quick thinking, improves social skills and empathy, reduces stress while promoting fun, and develops effective communication skills. Allain Rochel, Education Director, says, ‘Improv is a fantastic tool for teen development. It boosts confidence and sharpens quick thinking, making it an invaluable experience that prepares our students for success both on stage and in everyday life.'”
This summer at Groundlings School include improv in a setting that's as fun as it is transformative. For more information and to sign up for $10 classes, visit Groundlings.com/Teens.
About The Groundlings Theatre and School: The Groundlings Theatre is an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre that has been entertaining LA audiences since 1974. They are a non-profit organization founded by Gary Austin. The Groundlings School has been the foremost comedy training ground in Hollywood and the springboard for countless careers including comic geniuses from film and television such as Melissa McCarthy, Phil LaMarr, Jennifer Coolidge, BEN FALCONE, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, Kathy Griffin, Cheryl Hines, Taran Killam, Lisa Kudrow, Jon Lovitz, Paul Reubens, Maya Rudolph, Mindy Sterling and Kristen Wiig, among others. You can see catch Groundlings and recent alumni on shows such as Saturday Night Live (Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ashley Padilla), A.P. Bio (Lyric Lewis), Call Me Kat (Julian Gant), Kevin Can F Himself (Alex Bonifer), She-Hulk (Patty Guggenheim), The Conners (Tony Cavalero), The Rookie (Tru Valentino), Barry (Andrew Leeds), The Righteous Gemstones (Edi Patterson), and much more. For a calendar of events and information on upcoming shows, please visit: https://groundlings.com/shows.
|
|
|
|
Best Choreography - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos