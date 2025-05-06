Gregg T. Daniel to Direct JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE at A Noise Within

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gregg T. Daniel will return to A Noise Within Theater to direct Joe Turner's Come and Gone, one of Wilson's most celebrated and lyrically powerful works. This staging marks Gregg's continued deep engagement with Wilson's American Century Cycle, making it his seventh Wilson production overall and his sixth at A Noise Within Theater.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone is a powerful and poetic play set in a Pittsburgh boarding house in 1911. It follows a group of men and women searching for lost family, identity, and purpose in the aftermath of slavery during the Great Migration. When a mysterious stranger arrives looking for his long-lost wife, hidden pain and buried pasts come to the surface. With rich characters and lyrical dialogue, the play explores themes of freedom, self-discovery, and the enduring power of community and spiritual healing.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone will open at A Noise Within on October 12th, 2025, with performances running through November 9th, 2025.

