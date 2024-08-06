Gregg T Daniel To Direct KILL MOVE PARADISE At The Odyssey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gregg T Daniel will direct Kill Move Paradise, which will be presented by the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble. Daniel will direct for an eight-week run, September 14 through November 3, at the Odyssey's venue in West L.A. Three low-priced previews are set for September 11, 12 and 13.

This play follows four Black men, torn from the world without warning, find themselves stuck in a cosmic waiting room in the afterlife. As they attempt to make sense of their new paradise, Isa (Ulato Sam), Daz (Ahkei Togun), Grif (Jonathan P. Sims) and Tiny (Cedric Joe) play, sing, tease and uplift one another, even as they're forced to confront how they arrived in this unearthly place. Inspired by the ever-growing list of slain Black men and women and the fear and threat of death they continue to face daily, Kill Move Paradise is an electrifying reminder of our collective humanity.

Performances of Kill Move Paradise take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from September 14 through November 3. There will be two additional weeknight performances, onWednesday, Sept. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 16, each at 8 p.m. and each of which will be followed by a post-show discussion: Three previews take place September 11 through September 13, also at 8 p.m. The third Friday of every month is "Wine Night": enjoy complimentary wine and snacks and mingle with the cast after the show.

The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. Tickets range from $20 to $40, with an additional $3 per ticket fee if using a credit card. "College Nights" on Friday, Sept. 27 and Friday, Oct. 18 are Pay-What-You-Can (reservations open online and at the door starting at 5:30 p.m.).

