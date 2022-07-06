Gregg Daniel to Direct RADIO GOLF at A Noise Within Theatre This October

Gregg Daniel is set to direct his third August Wilson play, "Radio Golf" at a Noise Within Theatre. This play focuses on three real estate entrepreneurs bringing new economic developments to a small town. Be prepared to laugh at the hilarious satire playing October 13th - November 22nd. Be on the lookout for ticket sales starting July 6th.

Previously, Daniel directed "Fences" and "The Three Guitars."In a past interview, Daniel talked about his previous experience directing Wilson's plays, claiming "It's just it's magical, such a powerful experience. He's one of America's finest playwrights." The talented actor and director is very confident in his wide range of abilities, he says "I can do pretty much anything if I'm given a script." And that is what he will continue to do in the upcoming play "Radio Golf."

ANW's exploration of Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's American Century Cycle jumps from its first play (Gem of the Ocean, produced by ANW as part of our 2019-20 season) to it's last, as a Black mayoral candidate on the verge of the business breakthrough of a lifetime must choose between his integrity and a revered historical site. With humor and courage Radio Golf challenges the steep price "progress" can exact upon the soul.

About Gregg Daniel:



Gregg Daniel is an actor and a stage director best known for his roles in the HBO show True Blood and Insecure. He also has acted in several TV shows and movies such as Truth or Dare, Good Luck Charlie, Spider-Man 3, NCIS and many more. He also has a major background in theater and has won the NAACP Theater Award as "Best Director" for his production of "Fences" at the International City Theater. He is great at what he does and inspirational to others. In an interview he stated "Learn how to act. Really learn...how to act. Learn the craft. It's a craft. I mean, there are days you're gonna feel awful, days you feel great...but you still have to give a credible performance, so learn...It's like being a dancer or a violinist or whatever. You don't go on stage if you don't know the notes or how to read and how to tune the instrument or dancers how to how to dance...Know what the fundamentals are. Know what the foundation is. Then you can do anything."