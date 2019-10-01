Grand Park And Self Help Graphics Co Host NOCHE DE OFRENDA, October 26

Grand Park and Self Help Graphics & Art (SHG) are proud to present the annual commemoration of Noche de Ofrenda (Night of Altars) on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles.

Noche de Ofrenda is a free, family-friendly experience and part of a suite of events taking place during the season of Día de los Muertos, both at Self Help Graphics & Art and Grand Park. The Noche de Ofrenda event will feature a large-scale community altar produced by National Endowment Fellow and L.A. icon Ofelia Esparza and the Esparza family, live entertainment by CAVA, Danza Divina de Los Angeles and Tierra Blanca Baile Folklorico, and more than 30 altars produced by artists and community organizations, such as Las Fotos Project, Solidarity for Sanctuary, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN), Consuelo Flores and ARza Ozo Community, among many others. Noche de Ofrenda is a contemplative ceremony and night of reflection that connects communities to traditions and highlights indigenous practices during a contemporary celebration.

"Día de los Muertos is truly a community-wide celebration, and Grand Park is proud to co-host a traditional Noche de Ofrenda ceremony," remarked Julia Diamond, interim director, Grand Park. "This will be the seventh annual Noche de Ofrenda held at Grand Park in conjunction with Self Help Graphics, where we commemorate customs and cultures while using visual and performance art as the great connector to bring the many corners of the county together as one."

"Noche de Ofrenda is part of a long-standing tradition at Self Help Graphics & Art, developed by SHG and Legacy Artist and National Endowment Fellow, Ofelia Esparza, that moved from SHG to Grand Park in 2013. We are thrilled to co-present this numinous evening with Grand Park, that honors our ancestors and highlights issues facing our community through the ancient tradition of Día de los Muertos," said SHG Executive Director, Betty Avila.

Since its incorporation in 1973, SHG has produced over 2,000 art print editions, including 54 atelier projects and exhibitions all over the world. The organization remains dedicated to the production, interpretation and distribution of prints and other art media by Chicana/o and Latinx artists; and its multidisciplinary, intergenerational programs promote artistic excellence and empower community by providing access to working space, tools, training and beyond. Now, nearly a half century later, SHG continues to foster emerging Chicana/o and Latinx artists through its world-class printmaking practice and supports the role of artists as leaders, both within its organization and the community. For more information, visit www.SelfHelpGraphics.com.





