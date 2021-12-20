Gran Park Cancels Live Invite-Only Audience for Grand Park's NYELA Countdown to 2022

Grand Park today announced that Grand Park's NYELA Countdown to 2022 will no longer host a live invite-only audience of L.A. County's frontline workers and first responders. Grand Park, which is operated by The Music Center, works closely with the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health and has developed strict protocols to help ensure the safety of the public, artists, crew and staff members. In this case, however, given the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the county, The Music Center/Grand Park team determined the safest route to continue with this popular annual tradition would be to eliminate a live audience.

While there will no longer be a live audience, the event will be produced as a broadcast and streamed program as previously planned and will be accessible to everyone on Fuse and on Grand Park's YouTube channel (@GrandParkLA) at 11:00 p.m. PST on December 31, 2021. The event will feature headliner Kinky and additional music performances in Grand Park and the signature countdown video projection onto L.A.'s iconic City Hall building.