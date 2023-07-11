Get Your GAME ON With Gregory Nabours and (mostly)musicals This Month

Audiences are invited to get their GAME ON with Gregory Nabours and an ALL-STAR lineup of singers in a musical evening that knows the SCORE!

(mostly)musicals will return to Upstairs at the Federal on July 25th with a show that's not just PLAYing around! From video games to mind games, games of chance, skill, and the heart are all part of the 47th edition. Performers currently scheduled to get their GAME ON include Broadway's Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, TV: "Black Monday"), April Nixon (SMOKEY JOE'S, West End: Olivier nom DAMN YANKEES), Michael-Leon Wooley (LITTLE SHOP, film: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG), Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award), and Mary Faber (AVENUE Q, HOW TO SUCCEED), plus LA favorites including Amanda Kruger (A NEW BRAIN at Celebration), Danny Bernardo (MAMMA MIA at La Mirada), Johnny Lee Jr. (world premiere of GOLD MOUNTAIN), Kelley Dorney (Broadway at Music Circus's CINDERELLA), Miatta Lebile (TV: "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson"), Pablo Rossil (Swingin With the Music), Rianny Vasquez (La Mirada's GREASE), Vancie Vega (The NOT Dolly Show), and more to be announced.

Doors open at 6pm for drinks and dinner, the show starts at 7:30, and the open mic afterparty, hosted by Jason Michael Snow, follows!

Tickets for (mostly)musicals GAME ON! are $25/general admission and $35/VIP and are available at Click Here. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks (no minimum required), showtime is 7:30pm and the open mic afterparty follows. There is a suggested food/drink minimum of $20 for this event. Upstairs at the Federal is located on the 2nd floor of the Federal Bar at 5303 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA, and is accessible by elevator. Street and valet parking are available.

(mostly)musicals is a uniquely entertaining, (mostly) bi-monthly themed cabaret series in Los Angeles produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours since 2014. Follow mostly musicals on FB and IG for additional content and special offers, subscribe on YouTube, and visit Click Here to sign up for email updates and news about upcoming shows!