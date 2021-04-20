Geffen Presents A Virtual 'Choosical Musical' For Kids

Geffen Playhouse today announced the world premiere of The Door You Never Saw Before: A Choosical Musical, a live, virtual, and interactive theatrical adventure for young audiences, with book, music and lyrics by Geffen Playhouse Writers' Room alumnus Matt Schatz (Untitled, The Burdens). The production is directed by Katie Lindsay (A Walk in My Neighborhood, Red Emma & the Mad Monk) and marks the seventh world premiere in the Geffen Stayhouse series.

Part musical, part adventure, this inventive new play is designed to take frustrated kids in quarantine on an outrageously fun journey. After entering a door they've never seen before, the kids are tasked with saving a faraway city from a villain known only as "The Stench." Kids will receive a suitcase full of surprises to aid in their quest, and will get to choose where their Zoom story takes them. Filled with musical whimsy and quirky characters, this show is sure to delight kids and parents alike. Recommended for children ages 6 through 9 years.

﻿"I'm thrilled to be continuing my relationship with the Geffen," said Schatz. "Many elementary school-age kids have had an especially hard time during this pandemic, so I was inspired to create a choosical musical journey that wasn't just for them in this time, but also about them in this time."

"Creating theater for young audiences at the Geffen has been a longtime passion of mine," said Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director Matt Shakman. "Matt Schatz and Katie Lindsay have created an amazingly fun, entertaining and unique experience for kids that feeds their imagination and takes them on a great adventure during a time when they need it more than ever. We're excited for the Geffen Stayhouse to launch this one-of-a-kind show and see it as a first step in presenting more live and engaging theater options for younger audiences."

HOW IT WORKS

The Door You Never Saw Before will use the Zoom video conferencing platform. Each ticket is per household, which means that even though kids will be in control of the action, the entire family can watch the performance. Audience members will check-in to their show up to 30 minutes ahead of curtain, and may be asked to interact with the cast. Kids must be present to participate in the show.

A SUITCASE FULL OF ADVENTURE

Kids will be shipped a suitcase filled with puzzles and special items with which they will interact during the show. The shipping box can be opened, but the suitcase is not to be opened until instructed during the show. One suitcase is included in the ticket price, with one device (one Zoom screen) allowed per household. For households with multiple kids, additional suitcases may be purchased at a reduced price.

FAMILY CAN ZOOM IN ON THE FUN FROM ANYWHERE

Grandparents (or other friends/family) in a separate household can watch the show alongside their favorite youngsters by adding a discounted viewing-only, non-participation ticket. These tickets must be purchased alongside a family household ticket and a limited number are available for each performance.

The Geffen Stayhouse banner originally launched in March 2020 with free, short-form content in response to the Geffen temporarily closing as a result of COVID-19. Geffen Stayhouse went on to develop and produce its first full-length effort The Present, a live, virtual, and interactive experience from magician, illusionist and storyteller Helder Guimarães, which made its world premiere in April 2020. The 250+ performance sold-out run was extended three times before closing with a global, livestreamed grand finale with more than 6,000 viewers.

Additional Geffen Stayhouse productions have so far included The Future, also from Guimarães, as well as Inside the Box, Citizen Detective and Bollywood Kitchen. The latest production, Jared Mezzocchi's Someone Else's House, will make its world premiere on April 23, 2021.

Regular tickets are currently priced at $55.00 per household. Add-on adventure suitcases may be purchased for an additional $25 each. Family/Friends viewing-only tickets for separate households are available for $30 each and must be purchased alongside a regular family household ticket. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply. Full buy-outs are available. Recommended for children ages 6 through 9 years.