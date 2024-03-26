Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles to Present SOLID GOLD: Aretha, Dionne, & Whitney

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will present the final concert of Season 45, SOLID GOLD: Aretha, Dionne, & Whitney at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. This musical tribute will celebrate 25 songs from these three indelible and influential voices performed by GMCLA’s 200-member Chorus, superstar Queens Priyanka and Latrice Royale, and the “Solid Gold Trio” Summer Nicole Greer, Jenelle Lynn Randall, and Amber Wright. Immediately following the concert, GMCLA will hold its annual gala dinner and dance party in the historic Pasadena Convention Center. The annual fundraiser benefits GMCLA’s Alive Music Project in the schools and free concert performances in the community.

“This concert is going to be epic – the Chorus gets to sing the soundtrack of our lives, celebrate three of the most iconic artists of all time, and mix it up on stage with two of today’s top drag superstars! What could be better?” shared GMCLA’ s Executive Director and Producer, Lou Spisto. “Honoring HBO’s ‘We’re Here’ with our annual Voice Award, at a time when the drag community has come under fire in so many places, is something we’re especially proud to do. Having the Queens with us for the concert and the after-concert dinner-dance party is going to bring the proceedings to a whole new level of fun and fabulousness!”

SOLID GOLD: Aretha, Dionne, & Whitney promises to be one of GMCLA’s most soulful, joyous, and moving shows ever as it celebrates three of the most legendary and iconic artists in music history. The 200-member Chorus will perform 25 timeless hits by the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, music legend and HIV/AIDS activist Dionne Warwick, and the undisputed voice of a generation, Whitney Houston, with songs like “Respect,” “Freeway of Love,” “Chain of Fools,” “I Say a Little Prayer for You,” “I Will Always Love You,” “The Greatest Love of All,” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” The show will also feature six dance production numbers and an unforgettable three-song medley with Priyanka and Latrice Royale stars of Drag Race and HBO’s groundbreaking series “We’re Here.”

The Chorus will also be joined by the “Solid Gold Trio'' for several numbers. The trio includes Summer Nicole Greer (Laguna Playhouse’s Ain’t Misbehavin’, The Bourbon Room’s 44: The Unofficial Unsanctioned Obama Musical), Jenelle Lynn Randall (Broadway’s All Shook Up and Brooklyn The Musical), and Amber Wright (Laguna Playhouse’s Ain’t Misbehavin’, Broadway Christmas Wonderland in Japan)!

This soulful celebration will be conducted by GMCLA’s Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison, and feature choreography by Tovaris Wilson (Lovers and Friends Festival with Mariah Carey, FKA Twigs Tour 2019).

The one-performance only concert SOLID GOLD: Aretha, Dionne, & Whitney concludes GMCLA’s Season 45 and will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, 300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101. Single tickets range from $45 to $125 and are now available online at GMCLA.org/SolidGold; or by phone at the Pasadena Civic Box Office: (626) 449-7360.

About GMCLA’s 2024 GALA following the concert

GMCLA’s 2024 GALA will be a truly spectacular event. The celebration begins with photos on the SOLID GOLD carpet as guests arrive. A fabulous silent auction featuring unique experiences and exciting travel packages will be available for bidding online prior to the event, and auction items will be on display at the concert and gala. After the concert, gala guests will enjoy an hour-long reception with an open bar before being seated for a delightful gourmet dinner. The evening’s festivities continue with a dessert reception, surprise entertainment, with DJ live performances and dancing.

Each year, GMCLA honors outstanding individuals, companies, and institutions with GMCLA’s Voice Award — a longstanding Chorus tradition. This year, HBO's groundbreaking TV series “We’re Here,” starring Priyanka and Latrice Royale, will receive GMCLA’s Voice Award along with the show’s producers.

Individual gala tickets are $750, $1,250, and $2,500 and table sponsorships are available for 10 guests at $7,500 and $12,500, and for 12 guests at $25,000. All gala tickets and sponsorships include prime front orchestra seating for the concert and special recognition in the program and on GMCLA’s website. Complimentary parking and program ads are also included in the upper- level ticket and sponsorship benefits. The 2024 GALA will be held immediately after the concert at the Pasadena Convention Center (Exhibition Hall C), conveniently located directly behind the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

For Gala reservations and table sponsorships, visit www.GMCLA.org/gala or contact Brian Tillis at brian@gmcla.org