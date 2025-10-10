Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles to Present HOLIDAY LEGENDS at Saban Theatre

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will present as part of its 2025–2026 Season, now in its 47th year, LA’s favorite singing and dancing Holiday Spectacular: HOLIDAY LEGENDS. Under the direction of Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison, nearly 200 chorus members will return to the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills to perform traditional choral classics, pop Christmas anthems, and Hanukkah favorites on December 13 and 14, 2025.



From the traditions, myths and folklore to the iconic songs and performers who made them famous, HOLIDAY LEGENDS will celebrate Santa, Rudolph, the Grinch, and gold standard holiday music from Mariah Carey, Irving Berlin and Johnny Mathis. Audiences will hear holiday favorites like Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, Santa Baby, White Christmas (arranged by Deke Sharon, traditional), Let it Snow, and more.



“Our holiday show is always special, but this year maybe even more so,” shared Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto. “Now more than ever, we all feel the need for community, and that’s what GMCLA represents: a community of singers and volunteers, creative artists, and our incredible audience family. Our concerts are a gathering of love and —part choral tradition, part theater and dance, a touch of camp, and a whole lot of heart. I defy anyone to not be moved by the experience.”

