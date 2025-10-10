 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles to Present HOLIDAY LEGENDS at Saban Theatre

Performances will take place on December 13 and 14.

By: Oct. 10, 2025
Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles to Present HOLIDAY LEGENDS at Saban Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will present as part of its 2025–2026 Season, now in its 47th year, LA’s favorite singing and dancing Holiday Spectacular: HOLIDAY LEGENDS. Under the direction of Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison, nearly 200 chorus members will return to the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills to perform traditional choral classics, pop Christmas anthems, and Hanukkah favorites on December 13 and 14, 2025. 
 
From the traditions, myths and folklore to the iconic songs and performers who made them famous, HOLIDAY LEGENDS will celebrate Santa, Rudolph, the Grinch, and gold standard holiday music from Mariah Carey, Irving Berlin and Johnny Mathis. Audiences will hear holiday favorites like Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, Santa Baby, White Christmas (arranged by Deke Sharon, traditional), Let it Snow, and more.
 
“Our holiday show is always special, but this year maybe even more so,” shared Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto. “Now more than ever, we all feel the need for community, and that’s what GMCLA represents: a community of singers and volunteers, creative artists, and our incredible audience family. Our concerts are a gathering of love and —part choral tradition, part theater and dance, a touch of camp, and a whole lot of heart. I defy anyone to not be moved by the experience.”
      



Regional Awards

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP







Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Death Becomes Her
126 ratings

Death Becomes Her
Buena Vista Social Club
41 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
Hell's Kitchen
61 ratings

Hell's Kitchen
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
76 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos