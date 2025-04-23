Gala And Staged Reading Of AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME To Benefit In Other People's Shoes Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In Other People's Shoes Productions will produce a staged reading of James Still's play on June 22, 2025, based on the true stories of two Holocaust survivors who were friends of Anne Frank's in Amsterdam. The play includes videotaped testimony from the two survivors, with actors taking over to help tell their stories. The staged reading reunites the cast and director of the 2020 Ovation Award winner for best production of a play in a large theatre.

The reading will be part of a gala fundraising event for In Other People's Shoes, a company founded in 2021 to tell imaginative, impactful and artistic stories for young people and families from all walks of life. The company has three plays for young audiences in development and the funds raised from this benefit will support getting them to local stages.

"We're so pleased that Director Abigail Deser and the wonderful actors (Cat Black, Doug Harvey, Connor Sullivan and Heather Taylor) could come back together to share this story again" said In Other People's Shoes founder Mireya Hepner, who produced the award-winning production in Rancho Cucamonga in 2020. "Because of everything happening in our country, this true story is sadly relevant again and we're doing our part to remind everyone what can happen when hate goes unchecked. It's more important than ever that young people are exposed to stories that are created for them and reflect their lives today. We think this play reflects our values as a company and will help to support the new work we're creating."

The reading is part of the first fundraising gala for In Other People's Shoes and coincides with its 4th anniversary in June. The event will also include refreshments and a silent auction. Funds from the event will support a full production of June Carryl's (In)Visible Me, an Audio Drama version of José Cruz Gonzalez's The Wondrous Adventures of Pia Sandia, and the Fire Stories Project, which the company is developing to help the community heal after the Eaton Fire.

