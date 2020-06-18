GRoW @ The Wallis Presents The Wallis Studio Ensemble Production of FAIRYLAND FOIBLES

GRoW @ The Wallis will present The Wallis Studio Ensemble's production of Fairyland Foibles, a free eight-episode digital show with an audience participation element that is part radio play and part soap opera, with the first episode streaming on Saturday, June 27, 7 pm (PDT), on Facebook and Instagram, and subsequently available on demand. New episodes will be streamed weekly on Saturdays, July 4, 11, 18 and 25, and August 1, 8 and 15, at 7 pm (PDT). Fairyland Foibles takes a zany, irreverent and satirical look at the mythology, legends and fairy tales that have influenced us all and reimagines them for a contemporary age. Full of surprising twists and turns, it is a surreal comedy that asks us to think a little more deeply about the stories we cling to. After each episode, audiences will be invited to vote on social media to initiate changes in plot, dialogue and characters for the next episode. (Note: the show contains adult language and is NOT suitable for children; suggested for ages 14+.)

Created and performed by The Wallis Studio Ensemble, Fairyland Foibles is written by Alexander Sheldon and Tiana Randall Quant and is directed by Madeleine Dahm, who leads the theater company. The cast features Kendell Byrd, Trecey Dory, Marlena Becker, Ella M. Joseph, Alexander Sheldon, Tiana Randall Quant, Kelvin Morales and Siera Williams.

"The entire company has been a part of this creative process as we explored the influence folk and mythic stories have had on our culture and what stories are left out," states Dahm. "According to co-writer Tiana Randall Quant, any sort of literary canon, like an archive, is created by a cultural authority, and Fairyland Foibles questions that authority."

Dahm adds, "We also wanted audiences to be able to tune in each week and take an active role in script and character development. So they are invited to vote at the end of each episode on things they would like to see in the next episode. The company will then write and record a new episode weekly with those elements woven in."

The Wallis Studio Ensemble is a dynamic groundbreaking theater company for early-career actors who are committed to exploring innovative theatre practices and whose members create and perform socially conscious, cutting-edge theater. GRoW @ The Wallis is the umbrella for the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' robust mix of education and outreach programs.

Fairyland Foibles will be streamed on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/WallisStudio/ and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/wallis_studio_ensemble/

