GROUNDLINGS KISSING BOOTH! Will be Available to Stream

For the first time ever, legendary sketch and improv comedy troupe The Groundlings are bringing their Main Stage magic directly to audiences at home. The latest show, GROUNDLINGS KISSING BOOTH, will be available to rent starting May 30th exclusively on Vimeo On Demand—but only for a limited time.

Directed by longtime Groundlings favorite Jordan Black, GROUNDLINGS KISSING BOOTH delivers the troupe’s signature brand of outrageous characters, razor-sharp satire, and laugh-out-loud moments in an all-new, high-energy sketch revue.

The show features a powerhouse ensemble of Groundlings: Alex Bonifer, Ashley Bell, Anthony Guerino, Chris Kleckner, Echo Kellum, Emily Pendergast, Julian Gant, Jay Renshaw, Leonard Robinson, Kiel Kennedy, Sam DeSurra, Patty Guggenheim, and Tru Valentino. It's directed by Groundlings alum Jordan Black.

“This is a huge moment for us,” said Groundlings Marketing Manager Sam Gooley. “We’ve never offered a Main Stage show for home viewing before, and Kissing Booth is the perfect way to invite audiences outside the theatre to experience the fearless, unfiltered comedy that only The Groundlings can deliver.”

Filmed live in Los Angeles at The Groundlings Theatre, the show captures the electric energy of the live audience and the quick-fire pace that has made The Groundlings a comedy institution for 50 years.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or a first-time viewer, GROUNDLINGS KISSING BOOTH is your chance to see the next wave of comedy stars in action—no ticket or trip to Melrose required. Available to rent starting May 30th, only on Vimeo On Demand. Don’t miss it!



