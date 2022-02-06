GROUCHO Starring Frank Ferrante to Open on March 4th at the Sierra Madre Playhouse

Frank Ferrante's Groucho, the award-winning comedy with music, comes to the Sierra Madre Playhouse from March 4th through the 6th. The Playhouse is located at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre , CA 91024. There is free parking available in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street, as well as street parking. There are several dining establishments just yards from the Playhouse.

On March 4th, the production will play at 8pm, while Saturday, March 5th will have 2:30pm and 8pm performances. The show closes on Sunday the 6th with a 2:30pm show. Tickets are $40. Tickets for Seniors (65+) are $35, and tickets for Youth (21 and under) are $25. For tickets, call (626) 355-4318 or book them online here.

Award-winning actor/director/playwright and longtime Sierra Madrean, Frank Ferrante, recreates his PBS, New York and London acclaimed portrayal of legendary comedian Groucho Marx in this fast-paced 90 minutes of hilarity. The two-act comedy consists of the best Groucho one-liners, anecdotes and songs including "Hooray For Captain Spalding," and "Lydia, the Tattooed Lady." The audience literally becomes part of the show as Ferrante ad-libs his way throughout the performance in grand Groucho style.

Accompanied by his onstage pianist Gerald Sternbach, Ferrante portrays the young Groucho of stage and film and reacquaints us with the likes of brothers Harpo, Chico, Zeppo and Gummo, Charlie Chaplin, W.C. Fields and Marx film foil Margaret Dumont. Directed by Dreya Weber, Frank Ferrante's Groucho is perfect for all ages.

Frank Ferrante is Groucho in this spot-on tribute to one of the funniest and most recognizable characters in the world. Since his high school days just down the street at Pasadena's LaSalle High School, Frank's Groucho has thrilled audiences around the world. The Chicago Tribune called it "Nothing short of masterful..." And now after more than thirty-five years, 3,000 performances and 500 cities, you can catch the show at Sierra Madre Playhouse in Sierra Madre where it first was performed at Saint Rita's O'Malley Center when Ferrante was a theater student at USC. The filmed version of the show rolls out nationally on PBS beginning April 1st.

Covid-19 safety protocols in effect on performance dates will be observed. As of this writing, that means that audience members must be masked and will be asked to show proof of vaccination (vax card or digital record).

Frank Ferrante's Groucho is an Official Selection of the Sierra Madre Playhouse Solo Shows Festival. Produced for Sierra Madre Playhouse by Gary Lamb. For full information about upcoming events, go to http://sierramadreplayhouse.org

Photo credit: Mikki Schaffner Photography.