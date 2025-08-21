GRAND AVE ARTS: ALL ACCESS Returns In October With Free Day Of Art, Music & Culture In Downtown L.A.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grand Ave Arts: All Access, one of Los Angeles’ longest-running free open house experiences, will return for its ninth annual celebration on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The festival will transform Downtown L.A.’s Grand Avenue Cultural District—recently designated by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors—into a one-mile arts playground featuring music, theater, dance, exhibitions, workshops, and family-friendly creative activities presented by 13 of L.A.’s most iconic institutions.

Grand Ave Arts: All Access is a collaborative initiative designed to showcase the depth and diversity of DTLA’s arts and cultural organizations. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy live performances, interactive workshops, behind-the-scenes tours, and hands-on artmaking. Gloria Molina Grand Park will mark the opening of its annual Downtown Día de los Muertos celebration with music, dance, and poetry, while DATALAND—the world’s first museum of AI arts—will present a special pop-up exhibition offering an exclusive preview of its human-AI creativity explorations.

To date, participating organizations include The Broad, Center Theatre Group, Colburn School, DATALAND, Gloria Molina Grand Park, LA Opera, the LA Phil, Los Angeles Central Library, Los Angeles Master Chorale, Metro Art, MOCA, The Music Center, and REDCAT.

“Only on Grand Avenue can you move from the soaring notes of a symphony to the pulse of a dance party and experience the range from timeless works of art to the cutting edge of human-machine collaborations — all within a single, walkable mile,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “Grand Ave Arts: All Access is a rare and beautiful collaboration: 13 remarkable institutions, each with its own history and vision, come together out of a shared desire to open their doors, inspire and welcome the community to create their own arts and cultural experiences, all for free. This much-beloved event is a testament to the boundless possibilities of the arts and the generosity of spirit and community that define Los Angeles.”

Event Information

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Grand Avenue Cultural District, Downtown L.A.

Tickets: Free. RSVP encouraged at grandavearts.org

Grand Avenue will feature colorful signage to help guide visitors to programs across participating organizations. An information table will be available at the corner of Grand Avenue and 2nd Street.

Grand Ave Arts: All Access is generously supported by DTLA Alliance and Metro Art.

