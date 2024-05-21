GOO CHECKERS to Have World Premiere at Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Goo Checkers is an original comedy that takes a ridiculous and hilarious approach to misinformation and groupthink in the face of an unknown, unseen, and unproven threat. Written by and starring UCB Maude Night's Devin O'Brien and the Pack Theater's Aaron Rutt, this one-act play directed by Sydney Turturro will make its world premiere at the Hudson Backstage in a three performance run. Performances during the Hollywood Fringe Festival begin with a preview matinee on Saturday 6/8 at 2:30 PM, followed by evening performances on Saturday 6/15 at 6:30 PM and Thursday 6/20 at 7:00 PM. All performances will be staged at The Hudson Backstage, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038. Valet services offered.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10700. Running time is 60 minutes with no intermission.

Tom and Alex, seasoned Goo Checkers, stop at Jean-Paul's cherished family restaurant for a routine Goo Check. Unfortunately for Jean-Paul, they've arrived at the same time that the most important food critic in the city and her sardonic partner are expecting him to provide excellent service and an exceptional meal. Worse yet, these two Goo Checkers are as distracting and disruptive as they are afraid of Goo. What even is Goo? Jean-Paul is about to find out, whether he wants to or not.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION TEAM

Goo Checkers stars UCB Maude Night's Devin O'Brien and the Pack Theater's Aaron Rutt, and features a short film by co-star and co-producer Nick Collins. This production is directed and co-produced by Fringe newcomer, Sydney Turturro. Goo Checkers brings together an ensemble cast of staples in the Los Angeles comedy community, including Smosh's Amanda Lehan-Canto, the Pack Theater's Caroline Hale, and the Groundlings Theater's Kyle Lehner and Stephen Cannon.

O'Brien says, "Bringing Goo Checkers to life has been an unforgettable experience. Having worked with Aaron Rutt for years making sketch comedy, it's been really special getting to discover for the first time how far we can actually push an idea until it's taken on a life of its own." While Goo Checkers is both O'Brien's and Rutt's first endeavor as playwrights, it is director Sydney Turturro who is elevating the production for the stage with her experience in theatre. "...I was itching to direct Goo Checkers once [Devin and Aaron] told me the premise." says Turturro. "Goo Checkers has given me an opportunity to direct my first absurdist comedy, giving me a further appreciation for the nuances of comedy." Nick Collins, who plays the beleaguered restaurant owner Jean-Paul and helms the play's short film interlude, calls the show, "...an incredibly tight comedy which never overstays its welcome. It offers meaningful commentary about our lives without being too on the nose."

As Aaron Rutt simply puts it: "Goo Checkers forces you to face the facts."

