GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS to Open At Theatre West in October

The show runs October 16, 2021 through June 4, 2022. Saturdays at 1 p.m.

Jul. 27, 2021  

Storybook Theatre will present its musical version of the classic story Goldilocks And The Three Bears. There is plenty of audience participation as the children help Goldilocks in the comical forest adventure with the three bears. Goldilocks learns that bears can be people, too.

Birthday parties and school field trips are cheerfully accommodated.

The award-winning Storybook Theatre has for many years been presenting its trademark non-scary musicals at Theatre West. They are ideal for children ages 3 to 9 and their families.

Storybook Theatre is a professional company operating under a contract with the stage union Actors Equity.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Goldilocks And The Three Bears, A musical for children and their families.

WHO: Book by Scott Martin. Lyrics by Rob Meurer and Scott Martin. Music by

Richard Berent. Directed by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Produced by Barbara Mallory Schwartz. A Storybook Theatre production.

WHERE: Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles. This is near Universal City, North Hollywood and Studio City. Parking is available in a lot across the street ($5 fee).

WHEN: October 16, 2021 through June 4, 2022. Saturdays at 1 p.m. Dark on Christmas Day.

ADMISSION: All seats $15.

RESERVATIONS AND INFORMATION: (818) 761-2203.

ONLINE TICKETING: www.theatrewest.org


