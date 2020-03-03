GMCLA Releases Dance Version Of Viral Song and Presents THE CALIFORNIA SOUND

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles' recent performance on The Film Independent Spirit Awards of Gay Spirit Song, viewed over 7 million times online, has just been released in a new Dance version. GMCLA's new Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison and thirty GMCLA members went back into the studio to work with the song's original composer Greg O'Connor along with GMCLA member Quinn Coleman and the Perry Twins, known for some of the best dance tracks in clubs today, to create this version as a fundraiser for GMCLA: gmcla.com/gayspirit.

The Gay Spirit Song was originally conceived by Jordan Firstman (lyricist and producer) as a humorous insider look at all things gay in 2019 films, with a special homage to Laura Dern. The song went viral (to over 7 million) being shared by the likes of Hollywood Reporter, IFC, James Corden, and Laura Dern herself who tweeted "I never realized that I needed a Choir to follow me everywhere."

GMCLA Executive Director & Producer, Lou Spisto commented, "This entire experience has been amazing. The response to the original video was both unexpected and unprecedented and now Greg, Quinn, and the Perry Twins have generously created this dance version to benefit GMCLA. At the heart of our success is always the members of the Chorus, who donated their time to perform at the Awards show and again on this track. We are grateful to all of the guys, and especially Dave Pannell, who brilliantly sang the part performed by the wonderful Alex Newell in the live show. Without the GMCLA members none of this is possible. I invite any of our 7 million new fans to our next concerts at Alex Theater in Glendale, where Ernest H. Harrison, our new Music Director, will take the main season podium and we will celebrate all things California."



Ernest H. Harrison, GMCLA's new Music Director & Conductor, leads 250 singers, dancers, and musicians in a celebration of California songs and song writers, from classical to pop, spanning the decades. The concert features the timeless pop harmonies that put the California Sound on the map, with legendary songs of The Beach Boys, The Mamas and The Papas, The Byrds, The Turtles, Sonny & Cher and some of today's artists including LA's own Billie Eilish. GMCLA will also perform the male chorus world-premiere of There Will Be Rest and Earth Song by nationally-esteemed Los Angeles composer and USC professor Frank Ticheli, and Shawn Kirchner's (Los Angeles Master Chorale) acclaimed work I'll Be On My Way.



Ticket prices start at $25 and are on sale at GMCLA.org, Alextheatre.org or 818-243-ALEX.





