GLORIA MOLINA GRAND PARK'S SUNDAY SESSIONS Shifts to Virtual Due To Inclement Weather

Out of an abundance of caution, The Music Center's Gloria Molina Grand Park team has canceled the in-person event Gloria Molina Grand Park's Sunday Sessions, scheduled for Sunday, August 20, 2023, because of the predicted high winds and heavy rain stemming from Hurricane Hilary.



Although Gloria Molina Grand Park's Sunday Sessions will not occur in person, the public can join the dance party virtually on Sunday, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m., at twitch.tv/grandpark_la.



Safety is The Music Center's number one priority—for staff, artists and guests—and the park team was prepared to undertake numerous precautions to allow the event to proceed on Sunday. However, with input from its safety and security partners, including the intelligence and data from the National Weather Service's precise monitoring system, the park team determined the closure was in the best interest of all onsite.