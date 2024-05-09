GASLIGHTING IS MY LOVE LANGUAGE Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gaslighting is My Love Language, a new darkly comedic solo show, has been announced as part of the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written and performed by Fielding Edlow and directed by Ashley Ward, there will be seven performances only on Friday 6/7 at 8pm, Thursday 6/13 at 7pm, Tuesday 6/18 at 8:30pm, Saturday 6/22 at 6pm, Tuesday 6/25 at 8:30pm, Friday 6/28 at 8:30pm, and Sunday 6/30 at 3:30pm. The Hudson Guild Theatre is located at 6539 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, 90038. Tickets are $10 and may be obtained online at www.bit.ly/gaslightfringe. Running time is 55 minutes.



Gaslighting is My Love Language is about being gaslit for 13 years by a character actor husband. Fresh off a successful run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show was featured in the UK Times, who wrote, “Their marriage was like the Exxon Valdez supertanker leaking gallons of oil in your home.” Fielding Edlow is an intimacy-avoidant, charming woman who just wanted a boyfriend and ended up in a 13-year marriage or “light hostage situation.” It’s a 21st century Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? but instead of parlor games and Dewars, it’s words with friends and micro-dosing sheet cakes.



Fielding Edlow is a writer, actor, and stand-up comedian based in Los Angeles. Pure Wow recently named her “one of the six funniest women in Los Angeles right now.” Her debut special Can’t Say Slut (Comedy Dynamics) is now streaming on Amazon Prime. She voiced the character Roxie on Bojack Horseman and hosts her own monthly show Eat Pray F*ck at the Hollywood Improv. Her plays have been developed/produced with Naked Angels, NY Stage & Film, Circle X Theatre Company, NY and LA Fringe Festivals, and Comedy Central Stage. Her solo show Coke-Free J.A.P. was performed in the NYC Fringe Festival (Backstage Best of Fringe Award) and then had a four-month, sold-out run at the McCadden Theatre in LA. It was subsequently developed as a half-hour comedy pilot at Showtime. Her full-length play, ICU, had an extended run at Circle X Theatre and was nominated for an Ovation Award for Best Writing. Her one-acts have been finalists in the National Ten-Minute Play Contest at Actors Theatre of Louisville and City Theatre in Miami. She is the creator and star of the acclaimed web series Bitter Homes & Gardens.



Ashley Ward is a performer, writer, and director living in Los Angeles. After receiving a BFA in Musical Theater from Webster Conservatory, she moved to New York where she performed in several off-Broadway shows including 50 Shades! The Original Musical Parody, which she also co-wrote. She has performed all over the world from The Kennedy Center to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to the Sydney Opera House. She directed Thrones!, the Game of Thrones musical parody at Edinburgh Fringe and the award-winning shows Teaching a Robot to Love and A Shark Ate My Penis at Hollywood Fringe (the latter also went to Edinburgh and will make its Australian debut later this year). She can be seen performing musical improv at UCB Theatre and Westside Comedy Theater. She can be seen on Dropout TV and on the Apple children’s show Hello Jack! The Kindness Show as Delivery Delores.

