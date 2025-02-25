Full Cast Set For West Coast Premiere of FURLOUGH'S PARADISE at Geffen Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for its West Coast premiere of Furlough's Paradise, written by a.k. payne and directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden. The cast includes Kacie Rogers (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Grace & Frankie) as Mina and DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It, Jurassic World Dominion) as Sade.

Previews for Furlough's Paradise begin Wednesday April 16, 2025, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Cousins Sade and Mina used to be inseparable. Now leading very different lives, they return to their childhood town for the funeral of their mother and aunt. While Sade is on a three-day furlough from prison and Mina experiences a brief reprieve from her career and life on the West Coast, the two try to make sense of grief, home, love, and kinship. As the clock ticks down, the cousins grapple with their conflicting memories of the past and their shared hopes for the future. Poetic and theatrical, Furlough's Paradise explores family dreams of a utopia yet to be realized.

This production is made possible, in part, by support from Cast Iron Entertainment and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Geffen Playhouse's Theater as a Lens for Justice initiative provides access to this production and supplementary programs for populations impacted by incarceration and is supported, in part, by Jayne Baron Sherman.

Audience Engagement initiatives for Furlough's Paradise are supported by The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation.

