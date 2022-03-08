Full Cast Announced For A LITTLE NEW MUSIC at the Catalina Jazz Club

After a two year intermission due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Little New Music is back at Hollywood's historic Catalina Jazz Club with a fresh look at new musical theatre material. Audiences of A Little New Music's concert series will once again discover a distinguished variety of artists and a diverse assortment of songs intent on becoming future classics of the American musical theatre.

Broadway star Michael-Leon Wooley (B'way: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Disney's THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG, Netflix's "AJ AND THE QUEEN") will host the exciting evening. Returning on the grand piano will be award-winning music director, Gregory Nabours (MARILYN, THE NEW MUSICAL), accompanied by the A Little New Music band.

Guest writers include Brett Ryback & Jeff Luppino-Esposito (PASSING THROUGH, IN STRANGE WOODS), Selda Sahin & Derek Gregor (MODERN GRIND), Nico Juber (MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS), Rona Siddiqui (SALAAM MEDINA: TALES OF A HALFGHAN), Brian Graden & Ben Boquist (LOST IN CALIFORNIA), Val Vigoda (ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME) & Ryan O'Connell (FATTY: A MUSICAL TRAGICOMEDY), Justin Anthony Long (COOKIE SOIREE), Jerome Brooks Jr. (COMMITTED THE MUSICAL), Lynette Barkley & Tony DeSare (SWING SISTERS), James Ballard & Seth Christenfeld (THE OXFORD EPIDEMIC), David Mallamud & Nathan Christensen (SPITOONIA ON THE ERIE), Paulo K. Tirol (ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD), Daniel John Abrahamson (HUGH AND I), and Amanda Yesnowitz & Doug Katsaros (SOMEWHERE IN TIME).

Showcasing their vocal talents will be Michael Thomas Grant (NBC's "ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST"), Zakiya Young (B'way: STICK FLY, THE LITTLE MERMAID), Tony Abatemarco (PETER AND THE STARCATCHER), Iara Nemirovsky (National tour: SCHOOL OF ROCK, Netflix's "RIDLEY JONES"), Daniel David Stewart (B'way: SPRING AWAKENING, THE BAND'S VISIT), Donell James Foreman (B'way: BOOK OF MORMON), Eran Scoggins (National Tour: MOTOWN THE MUSICAL), Kyra Selman (UMPO: STRANGER)