Free Virtual Salon Explores Little-Known History Of Glendale

Discover the fascinating history of the City of Glendale and the shocking secrets of founder Leslie C. Brand. Antaeus Theatre Company, Brand Associates and the Glendale Historical Society present a free, online "Listening Session and Community Salon" to explore the story of Brand Park and the creative process behind the Antaeus audio drama 91201 Glendale: The Six Pianos of Miradero.



The event will begin with a shared listening of the play, followed by a discussion with playwright Alex Goldberg, director Lisa Sanaye Dring, cast member Kitty Swink and Glendale historian Arlene Vidor.



Based on true events and historical figures, 91201 Glendale: The Six Pianos of Miradero is part of Antaeus' The Zip Code Plays: Los Angeles podcast series, now in its third season. Each play in the series is set in a different zip code, inviting listeners to discover little-known facts about the culture and diversity of Greater Los Angeles.



Taking place Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. Register here. For more information visit www.Antaeus.org.