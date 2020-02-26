Free Staged Reading of A BEATING HEART Will Be Presented at the Lonny Chapman Theatre

The Group Rep presents a free staged reading of the musical A Beating Heart, inspired by Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray with book by Thomas Sheehan and Claire Barré, lyrics by Thomas Sheehan, music and additional lyrics by EJ Reyes, directed by Jules Aaron. March 3 and March 4 at the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood, California.

The cast features the talents of Travis Burnett, Dave Buzzotta, Paul Cady, Fox Carney, Clayton Conroy, Keir Kirkegaard, Suzy London, Michael Mullen, Lloyd Pedersen, Beccy Quinn, Harris Shore, Suzan Solomon, Eddie Vona, and Harley Walker. The reading is Stage Managed by Jody Bardin.

Program subject to change.

Tuesday, March 3 at 8:00 pm and Wednesday, March 4 at 8:00 pm.

Free Admission, No reservations needed. First come, first served.

Information only www.thegrouprep.com or (818)763-5990

Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Boulevard, North Hollywood 91601





