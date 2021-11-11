Free Holiday Pageant LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN Returns To In-Person Performance

Latino Theater Company returns to in-person performance this December with La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin, the company's signature holiday pageant that has been a Los Angeles holiday tradition since 2002.

Two performances, on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4, each at 7:30 p.m., will take place at the beautiful Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Downtown Los Angeles. Proof of vaccination and valid I.D are required for admission; masks must be worn throughout the performance. General admission is free, with premium seating available for $45. Reservations are necessary for general admission seating and can be made beginning November 20 at www.latinotheaterco.org.



Join the tens of thousands who have become transfixed by the story of Juan Diego, a simple peasant to whom the Virgin Mary appeared on four occasions in the mountains of Tepeyac near Mexico City in 1531. Starring Esperanza America (Latino Theatre Company's The Mother of Henry, A Mexican Trilogy) as the Virgin and Sal Lopez (American Me, Luminarias) as Juan Diego, the cast of La Virgen features over 100 actors, singers and indigenous Aztec dancers as well as children and seniors from the community. The City's largest theatrical holiday pageant, La Virgen has been covered by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles HOY, Univision and Fox News among many others.



Adapted for the stage by Latino Theater Company resident playwright Evelina Fernández from the mid-16th century text The Nican Mopohua and directed by company artistic director José Luis Valenzuela, this epic event unites families during the holiday season.



The production features sets and projections by Cameron Mock and Emily MacDonald; original music composed and performed by Alfredo Lopez Mondragon, with original indigenous music composed and performed by Martin Espino; and choreography by Urbanie Lucero.



Performances are in Spanish with English supertitles.



Two performances of La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin will take place on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels is located at 555 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. General admission is free, with premium seating available for $45. Reservations are required, along with proof of vaccination and valid I.D; masks will be required throughout the performance. For more information, to read Latino Theater Company's most up-to-date requirements regarding Covid-19 safety, and to make a reservation beginning November 20, go to www.latinotheaterco.org.