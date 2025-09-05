 tracker
Fountain Theatre to Bring Police and Students Together 'Walking the Beat'

Events will take place on September 29 & 30.

By: Sep. 05, 2025
Fountain Theatre to Bring Police and Students Together 'Walking the Beat' Image
“Walking the Beat,” The Fountain Theatre’s innovative community-building program that sees students and police working together to create theater, presents 2025’s culminating, hope-inspiring production. Two free performances of United We Stand, Divided We Fall will take place on Monday, Sept. 29 and Tuesday, Sept. 30, both at 7 p.m., at The Fountain Theatre.

“Walking the Beat” is now in its sixth year at the Fountain. Founded by the Elizabeth Youth Theater Ensemble and led by executive and artistic director Theo Perkins, the groundbreaking program utilizes performing arts as a vehicle for youth empowerment and community building, providing life-changing experiences for underserved youth and police officers. This summer’s workshops saw 11 teenagers from Hollywood High School, Camino Nuevo Dalzell Lance, Miguel Contreras Global Studies, Cal State LA and VOCES join in a transformative group process with eight officers representing the Los Angeles School Police Department to generate ideas and stories. Their writings, conversations and improvisations, developed throughout the summer in workshops with Fountain Theatre artistic director Raymond O. Caldwell, Fountain arts education manager Nathan James, teaching artist ReSheda Terry and Perkins, formed the basis for a final script written by James. Perkins directs the teens and police officers in the two culminating performances.




