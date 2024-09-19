Foster Cat Productions Presents Stephen Sondheim's PUTTING IT TOGETHER At The Broadwater MainStage​​​​​​

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Foster Cat Productions has announced the remounting of Stephen Sondheim's Putting It Together, a Musical Revue, at The Broadwater MainStage in Los Angeles. Performances are scheduled for October 4th and 5th at 8 PM, and October 6th at 1 PM.

This production marks the return of Foster Cat Productions' very first show, now presented in a larger venue with both familiar and new cast members. Directed by Harry White, who is also part of the cast, this revival promises to deliver a unique theatrical experience that celebrates Sondheim's incredible legacy.

Putting It Together is a two-act musical that weaves together songs from various Sondheim musicals, including well-known hits like Being Alive and Pretty Women, alongside hidden gems from works like Dick Tracy. Throughout the evening, two couples reflect on the complexities of modern relationships while a mysterious narrator observes. This production is a testament to Foster Cat Productions' mission to spotlight lesser-known masterpieces by influential artists.

Harry White shares, "We are so happy to be working on another Jewish icon of the theatre. To me, Sondheim is on the same plane as Shakespeare when talking pure artistry. We're excited to keep our tradition of bringing lesser known works from great artists to the Los Angeles community."

Elliot White adds, "Stephen Sondheim is the pinnacle of musical theatre for many, myself included. Now here we are putting on our very first show, but this time staged in a larger theatre. I'm excited to join with the audience on a journey through Sondheim's repertoire."

Foster Cat Productions is committed to exposing the community to works by legendary Jewish writers. In collaboration with Eden Rousso, a prominent member of the Jewish community in Los Angeles, the company aims to engage more deeply with Jewish centers across the city.

Additionally, the production proudly announces the involvement of Gerald Quist on their advisory board. Quist, a respected figure in the makeup community with 5 Emmy Awards and 17 nominations, brings invaluable expertise to the company.

Tickets are available at https://www.onstage411.com/newsite/show/play_info.asp?show_id=7159.

