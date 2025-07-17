Foolish Production Co. To Present Shakespeare's CORIOLANUSÂ In Hollywood This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Foolish Production Co. will present a bold new staging of Coriolanus, Shakespeareâ€™s political tragedy of war, betrayal, and revenge, running Fridays through Sundays from September 12â€“28, 2025 at The Art of Acting Studio in Hollywood. The production is part of the companyâ€™s 2025/2026 #outRAGEouslyFoolish season, which explores themes of vengeance, activism, and community.

A raw and relentless exploration of power, pride, and betrayal, Coriolanus follows the rise and fall of Roman general Caius Martius Coriolanus, whose battlefield triumphs are no match for the brutal world of Roman politics. Urged toward leadership by his ambitious mother and the will of the people, Coriolanusâ€™s refusal to compromise leads to exileâ€”and to a devastating alliance with his sworn enemy.

The cast will be led by Nick Molari in the title role, alongside Jahel Corban Caldera* as Aufidius and Libby Wahlmeier as Volumnia. The creative team includes Celina Lee Surniak (Intimacy & Fight Director, Sound Designer), Katherine Landreth (Costume & Scenic Designer), Mikey Mulhearn (Sound & Scenic Designer), Ray Jones (Lighting Designer), and Mulhearn also serves as Director and Rescriptor.

Performances will take place at The Art of Acting Studio in Hollywood. Tickets range from $10â€“$50.

Coriolanus is presented as an Equity Approved Showcase.

*These actors and stage managers are appearing courtesy of Actorsâ€™ Equity Association.