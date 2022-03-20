Foolish Production Co Announces Complete Cast for Production of ANGELS IN AMERICA

Foolish Production Co has announced the complete ensemble for the next Los Angeles production of Tony Kushner's award winning play, Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika.

It's mid 80s America. In the shadow of a conservative administration and a sweeping epidemic-eight people navigate love, loss, race, identity, and the future of America. Epic, yet intimate, Angels In America places us face to face with the questions, "Can we change?" and "Are we doomed?" Following a 2 year delay, Foolish Production Co and Director Mikey Mulhearn are proud to bring you an epically intimate interpretation of this famous piece.

Emma Maltby joins the previously announced cast as Harper Pitt. The ensemble of eight includes Michael Matts as Belize, Gregory Blair as Roy Cohn, Dane Larsen as Joe Pitt, Sarah Fleming as Hannah Pitt, Nathan Frizzell as Louis Ironson, Mikey Mulhearn as Prior Walter, and Jahel Caldera as the Angel.

The production team includes Celina Surniak (Fight Director/Intimacy Choreographer), Alec De Kevor (Composer), Stephanie Yackovesty (Sound Designer), Kristin Andersson (Make-up/SFX), Libby Wahlmeier (Costume Designer), Jesse Fiene (Stage Management), Kodi Jackman (Movement Director), Jeremy Lowenstein (Kaddish Advisor), Kellie Knabe (Medical Advisor), Ria Gaudioso (Dialect Coach), Amy Slothower (Associate Director), and Mikey Mulhearn (Director).

Angels In America will be presented in rotating repertory Fridays-Sundays beginning April 22nd, 2022 through May 8th, 2022 at the Broadwater Black Box in Hollywood. A full schedule and tickets for both parts are available online by visiting foolishproductionco.org/angels-in-america. Tickets are priced at $25 per part. For those unfamiliar with the play, the company suggests seeing Part 1: Millennium Approaches prior to Part 2: Perestroika.

Proof of vaccination will be required in order to attend and will be checked at the door. At this time, masks will be required to be worn by members of the audience during the performance.

