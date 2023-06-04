First Look at JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at La Mirada Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT will run through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

By:
LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT is currently presenting the final show of its season, the Tony Award-winning musical sensation, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice.  The musical director & conductor is Jennifer Lin, and the director & choreographer is Gerry McIntyre.  JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT runs through Sunday, June 25, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.  

Check out production photos below!

One of the most enduring shows of all time, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is a tuneful reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers, and his coat of many colors.  This sensational musical features Andrew Lloyd Webber songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door To Me,” “There’s One More Angel in Heaven,” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph.”  The multi-award-winning show has been performed in over 80 countries worldwide and has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals.

The Cast of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT will feature Chris McCarrell as “Joseph,” Kelli Rabke as “Narrator,” Daniel Dawson as “Pharaoh/ Levi,” Peter Allen Vogt as “Potiphar/Jacob,” Ellie Barrett as “Mrs. Potiphar/Wife,” James Everts as “Isaachar,” Josh Grisetti as “Simeon,” Juan Guillen as “Dan,” Ceron Jones as “Judah,” Kurt Kemper as “Gad,” Edgar Lopez as “Naphtali,” Rorey Michelangelo as “Zebulun,” Dino Nicandros as “Reuben,” Marcus Phillips as “Benjamin,” and Brandon Keith Rogers as “Asher.”  The “Wives” will be played by (in alphabetical order); Bernadette Bentley, Johnisa Breault, Jasiana Caraballo, Lauren Decierdo, Andrea Dobbins, Ashley Evangeline, Marie Gutierrez, Callula Sawyer, Rianny Vasquez, and Bridget Whitman.  Understudies are Anyssa Navarro and Thomas Whitcomb.  Additionally, there will be a full “Children’s Choir” as part of this production.

Tickets range from $19 - $89 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website Click Here or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.  Group and military discounts are available.  $14 Student Tickets are available.  Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.       

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle

Chris McCarrell and the Children's Choir

Chris McCarrell and Company

Company

Kelli Rabke and the Children's Choir

Daniel Dawson, Chris McCarrell, and Company

Chris McCarrell and the Children's Choir

Kelli Rabke and Company

Company




