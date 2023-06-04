First Look at JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at La Mirada Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT will run through Sunday, June 25, 2023.
POPULAR
LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT is currently presenting the final show of its season, the Tony Award-winning musical sensation, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The musical director & conductor is Jennifer Lin, and the director & choreographer is Gerry McIntyre. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT runs through Sunday, June 25, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.
Check out production photos below!
One of the most enduring shows of all time, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is a tuneful reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers, and his coat of many colors. This sensational musical features Andrew Lloyd Webber songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door To Me,” “There’s One More Angel in Heaven,” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph.” The multi-award-winning show has been performed in over 80 countries worldwide and has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals.
The Cast of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT will feature Chris McCarrell as “Joseph,” Kelli Rabke as “Narrator,” Daniel Dawson as “Pharaoh/ Levi,” Peter Allen Vogt as “Potiphar/Jacob,” Ellie Barrett as “Mrs. Potiphar/Wife,” James Everts as “Isaachar,” Josh Grisetti as “Simeon,” Juan Guillen as “Dan,” Ceron Jones as “Judah,” Kurt Kemper as “Gad,” Edgar Lopez as “Naphtali,” Rorey Michelangelo as “Zebulun,” Dino Nicandros as “Reuben,” Marcus Phillips as “Benjamin,” and Brandon Keith Rogers as “Asher.” The “Wives” will be played by (in alphabetical order); Bernadette Bentley, Johnisa Breault, Jasiana Caraballo, Lauren Decierdo, Andrea Dobbins, Ashley Evangeline, Marie Gutierrez, Callula Sawyer, Rianny Vasquez, and Bridget Whitman. Understudies are Anyssa Navarro and Thomas Whitcomb. Additionally, there will be a full “Children’s Choir” as part of this production.
Tickets range from $19 - $89 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website Click Here or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. $14 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.
Photo Credit: Jason Niedle
Chris McCarrell and the Children's Choir
Chris McCarrell and Company
Company
Kelli Rabke and the Children's Choir
Daniel Dawson, Chris McCarrell, and Company
Chris McCarrell and the Children's Choir
Kelli Rabke and Company
Company
Videos
|Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14) VIDEOS
|Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)
|For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Dutch National Ballet: Frida
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/14-7/16)
|The Importance of Being Anxious
Let Live Theater (6/03-6/17)PHOTOS CAST
|Why Worry? Jews R 2 Much Fun!
Santa Monica Playhouse (4/15-6/25)
|We Got Your Six
McCadden Place Theatre (6/04-6/24)
|The Allure of Thug Life
905 Cole Theater (6/03-6/23)
|Nicky and the Angels
Second Stage at the Broadwater (6/03-6/18)
|Mystery Theater Horror Show
Frida Kahlo Theater (6/25-7/01)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You