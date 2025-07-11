Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters Officially Open for the 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach has officially kicked off its 2025 season, welcoming guests from near and far to experience one of Southern California’s most anticipated cultural traditions. Art enthusiasts, tourists, and first-time visitors alike are making their way to the Festival of Arts to explore original works from over 100 exhibiting artists, participate in hands-on art activities, enjoy live music performances, and to experience the one-of-a-kind Pageant of the Masters 2025 production, Gold Coast: Treasures of California.

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show opened on July 2, showcasing the work of more than 100 of Orange County’s most acclaimed artists. The juried exhibition features a diverse range of media, including painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography, jewelry, and more. Visitors are invited to explore the open-air gallery, meet the artists, and purchase original works throughout the summer season daily through August 29.

Just days later, on July 5, the curtain rose on the Pageant of the Masters 2025 production, Gold Coast: Treasures of California. This year’s show takes audiences on a captivating journey through the Golden State’s rich artistic and cultural heritage, bringing to life iconic artworks, moments, and landmarks through the Pageant’s signature “living pictures.” Accompanied by a live orchestra and compelling narration, Gold Coast has already earned enthusiastic praise from opening night audiences, who hailed it as one of the most visually stunning and immersive productions in recent memory.

“Gold Coast explores many of California’s art museums in a whole new way,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing and PR for the Festival of Arts. “The production highlights remarkable places and collections you may know—and a few to add to your bucket list! And with the Fine Art Show showcasing the incredible talent of our exhibiting artists, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy at the Festival this summer.”

Looking ahead, the Festival will offer a robust calendar of special events and engaging daily activities for all ages. Debuting for the first-time this summer, Battle of the Arts on July 20 will bring an element of live competition to the mix, and the ever-popular Festival Runway Fashion Show on August 10 will dazzle audiences later this summer with imaginative couture designs made entirely from recycled and repurposed materials. The Festival’s final week kicks off on August 23 with the annual gala, California Dreamin’: A Benefit for the Arts featuring a concert with legendary soul and R&B band Jack Mack and the Heart Attack and a special performance of the Pageant of the Masters introduced by acclaimed actor and star of CBS’ Matlock, Jason Ritter.

In addition to marquee events, the Festival will host daily live music performances, art classes for children and adults, guided art tours, Paint and Sip evening workshops, and other interactive experiences designed to inspire creativity and community. Whether visitors come for an afternoon stroll through the art show or an unforgettable night under the stars at the Pageant of the Masters, the 2025 season promises a memorable experience for all.

The Festival and Pageant are proudly sponsored by Volvo Cars, City of Hope Orange County, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, and KOST Radio 103.5. The 2025 Pageant of the Masters production “Gold Coast: Treasures of California” will run nightly from July 5 through August 29, 2025. A Pageant ticket also serves as a season pass to the 2025 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, taking place from July 2 to August 29, 2025.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

Photo credit Lily Fassnacht

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC