Festival of Arts & Pageant of The Masters to Temporarily Close Due To Tropical Storm Hilary

In response to the imminent threat posed by Tropical Storm Hilary, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach will temporarily close the Festival's Fine Art Show and cancel Pageant of the Masters performances on Sunday, August 20 and Monday, August 21. The closure will affect all onsite exhibits, concerts, art classes, and events planned for these two dates, including the Festival Runway Fashion Show. The organization's primary concern is the safety and well-being of participants, artists, attendees, volunteers, staff, and partners.

Pageant of the Masters patrons with August 20 or August 21 tickets will be contacted by email with further instructions. The Festival Runway Fashion Show, originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 20, has been rescheduled for Sunday, August 27 at 12 noon. Additionally, art classes in the Festival's Art Center will also be moved to Sunday, August 27. Regrettably the evening Festival of Arts concert performances that have been canceled cannot be rescheduled for another date. ﻿Customers who have reserved seating for these concert dates will receive an email notification from the ticket office.

“This decision was not made lightly and was based on information provided by the National Weather Service and local authorities,” shared David Perry, President of the Festival of Arts. “Our priority is to provide a remarkable and safe experience for everyone, and we appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our patrons, volunteers, artists, and participants.”

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL OF ARTS OF LAGUNA BEACH

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has long been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts' mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. Annually, the Festival of Arts produces two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. For more information, go to foapom.com.