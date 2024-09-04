Festival of Arts Opens Artist Applications for 2025 Summer Fine Art Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The iconic Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is calling on Orange County artists to apply for a chance to be part of its renowned 2025 Summer Fine Art Show. Applications open on Wednesday, September 3rd, 2024, offering local artists the unique opportunity to showcase their talents in one of the most celebrated and recognized fine art exhibitions in the country.

For over 90 years, the Festival of Arts has been a cornerstone of the Laguna Beach art scene, drawing art lovers and collectors from around the world. Each summer, the festival transforms into a vibrant hub of creativity, where120 juried artists display their work in a setting that marries the beauty of the California coast with the finest in contemporary and traditional art.

"Part of our mission is to provide a platform for local artists to reach a wider audience, and every year we are amazed by the depth of talent in our community,” said Christine Georgantas, Exhibits Director at the Festival of Arts. “We look forward to welcoming new and returning artists, and seeing how they contribute to the festival's rich legacy."

Artists interested in participating must submit five digital images per medium along with their application online by Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 4 PM PST. Applications are open to artists who have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to October 30, 2024. The jurying process, which is conducted by esteemed figures in the West Coast art community, evaluates works based on craftsmanship, media expertise, design excellence, and professional presentation.

To help prospective applicants navigate the application process, the Festival of Arts is hosting a free informational seminar at the Orange County Center for Contemporary Art (OCCCA) in Santa Ana, CA on Sunday, September 8th, from 10 AM to 12 PM PST. The seminar will cover the application and jurying process, with insights from past exhibitors and a presentation by Christine Georgantas. Artists interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their spot by September 6th.

"Being part of the Festival of Arts is more than just being in a world-class fine art show—it's joining a community of artists and art lovers who are passionate about creativity and cultural expression," adds Georgantas.

The Festival of Arts is one of the longest-running and most respected juried fine art shows in the country, attracting over 200,000 visitors each summer. Selected artists will have the opportunity to exhibit and sell their work to an engaged audience, gain exposure, and be part of a prestigious event that has shaped the careers of many renowned artists.

For more information and to apply online, visit www.foapom.com/apply. For questions regarding the seminar, please email ArtCenter@foapom.com or visit www.foapom.com/event/artist-seminar.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show, visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media.

