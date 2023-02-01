Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Festival Of Arts Now Accepting Student Scholarship Applications

Available to all high school seniors who reside in Laguna Beach or attend Laguna Beach High School. Due March 10, 2023.

Feb. 01, 2023  

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach has announced that applications for the 2023-2024 academic school year are now open to local students.

Applicants must be a graduating high school senior who resides in Laguna Beach or attends Laguna Beach High School. Applications will be accepted through the Festival's website at foapom.com/scholarships until the March 10, 2023 deadline.

"This program is a tremendous opportunity for students who are considering a career in the arts," said Festival of Arts Board Secretary and Scholarship Chair Pat Kollenda. "The arts are such a critical part of a student's overall education as well as continued personal development. It is with great pride that the Festival rewards and encourages the development of careers in the arts."

Since 1957, the Festival of Arts scholarship program has supported rising young artists by making it possible for students to pursue college studies in the arts. To date, the Festival of Arts has awarded over $3.5 million in scholarships.

Last year, five students were each recognized with $20,000 scholarships by the Festival of Arts. Each recipient was granted $5,000 per year over a four-year period as long as he/she continues to meet the specified requirements. "I learned about the Festival of Arts scholarship through my art teacher, Ms. Porter, and the high school scholarship advisor, Ms. Shipp," said Colette Reed, 2022 Festival of Arts Student Scholarship recipient. "I'm so grateful for this scholarship- it's helped me take more classes in college, and pursue my degree in Art and potentially an MFA, which is so fantastic!"

The four-year, highly competitive scholarships are awarded to students who excel in Film, Performing Arts (dance, music and theater arts- including performance and production), Visual Arts and Writing. A student may apply for any or all of the four categories, but will only be awarded one scholarship. The Festival of Arts Scholarship Committee includes Chair Pat Kollenda, and committee members Wayne Baglin, John Connolly, Marge Earl, Jacquie Moffett, and Jeff Rovner.

Scholarship recipient Reed added, "I was so, so excited to learn I was a scholarship recipient! I worked really hard on this scholarship, and I was really honored to be recognized for it, and to be among such an awesome group of artists! I feel so grateful to the Festival and the board, because this scholarship will and already has helped me so much in college."

For general scholarship information call Michelle Reindl at (949) 464-4201 or visit the website at foapom.com/scholarships. The Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization that produces the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Its mission is to support the arts and art education in and about Laguna Beach.

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has always been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts' mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. The Festival of Arts annually produces two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract more than 225,000 visitors into Laguna Beach. For general information visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org or call (949) 494-1145.



