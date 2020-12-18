Famous Naked Comedy DISROBED Streams This January

Surviving quarantine has forced many to take a variety of measures online to socialize. Surprisingly, it turns out, that even includes naturists (nudists!). More home time has led to more nude time with some naturist organizations reporting an increase in membership through events hosted on virtual platforms. Hollywood-based director/writer/actor Troy Peterson noticed this trend. As a subscriber to naturist ideals himself, he reasoned "If you don't need to put on pants to work from home, then why put on pants to put on a show?"

Thus "Disrobed - The Virtual Event" was born, based on the goofy and irreverent stage comedy "Disrobed: Why So Clothes-Minded?", a breakout hit from 2019's Hollywood Fringe Theatre Festival. Notorious for not only featuring an entirely naked cast, but for requiring audiences to attend the show au naturel as well, "Disrobed" has now been adapted as a unique film/theatre hybrid performance for three shows only, streaming on January 15, 16, and 17.

Curious audience members described attending the original theatrical event as unexpectedly empowering and found that in confronting their own preconceptions about social nudity it inspired personal soul-searching. While viewers won't have to be naked to livestream this event, they'll still discover that though the clothes come off, the humor, heart, and humanity of this lockdown parable on love and family remain in full view.

The original adaptation from award-winning playwright Steven Vlasak debuted last year to sold-out audiences before settling into an ongoing residency on Hollywood's Theatre Row until COVID hit. Collaborating with Vlasak, Peterson retooled and re-imagined the "Meet the Parents with a twist" riff as an online happy hour with an all new national cast. These dedicated, multi-talented actors worked together across all four continental US time zones and even wrote an original song for the production.

Unlike anything you'll find on Netflix, Disney+, or Apple TV, "Disrobed" tells the story of Eric (Peterson), a bashful, buttoned-up accountant joining the family of his scientist fiancée Skye (Eloise Gordon) in their Zoom happy hour for the first time. He thinks their engagement is the big secret, only to discover Skye's family are all naturists... and she's told them he's "one of us!"

"Disrobed" is based on the 1931 classic naturist play "Barely Proper" by Tom Cushing, which saw various productions at nudist resorts in the 60's and landed on Broadway in 1970 during the time of "Hair." This oh-so-current update, presented by Troy Matthew Peterson Productions and the Southern California Naturist Association, humorously challenges preconceived notions of body image, modesty, and personal acceptance, while delivering a contemporary and humorous pun-laden plot.

Starring in "Disrobed"are Troy Peterson, Eloise Gordon, Ian Hayes, Shaley Gunther, Dave McClain and Karen Lasater. To preserve its integrity, the show is streamed live and disappears immediately thereafter.

Information and tickets are available at: www.Disrobed2021.com.