FUSED - A CELEBRATION OF DANCE Comes to The Alex Theatre, August 19 & 20

Contempo Arts Productions artist director and choreographer Marine de Vachon announced today that the company will present Fused on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale. The production is a celebration of dance that fuses ballet with a multitude of other dance styles including contemporary, free style, Ghawazi, hip hop and tango, while also incorporating popular music and vanguard couture.

"I aspired to create a full-length production that would appeal to a broad audience, including those that might not necessarily be interested in dance," said de Vachon. "My intention was to blend several genres of dance set to music that would capture everyone's attention and add in high fashion, but that would evoke a message of unity, tolerance and acceptance, which I believe is much needed right now."

The production will include six different pieces:

• Apt 213 - reflecting on a broken relationship, both lovers express their personal feelings in this contemporary duet.

Music - "L'Appartement" by Noir Desir

• Cosi Fan Tutti - based on "Cosi Fan Tutte" but with additional plot twists and two extra characters, a Ghawazi dancer and Arabian Nobleman, this version is also set to Mozart but "Mozart in Egypt". Not only are we "All Alike" but the message sent in this comedic contemporary ballet, is that we should accept one another and embrace our differences. Music - "Mozart in Egypt" and "Mozart l'Egyptien" by Hughes de Courson

• Gone South - this thought-provoking piece is set to music borrowing from old slave songs. The piece is meant to remind us that slavery existed and that it still exists today, but that perhaps we are all slaves of our misconceptions, and we should learn to accept others regardless of the color of their skin, creed, orientation or identity. Bringing in dancers of all genres; ballet, contemporary and freestylers, this mélange of all dance forms is meant to showcase the diversity of dance but also to remind us that we are all the same and should embrace each and everyone's uniqueness.

Music - "Flower" by Moby, "Broken Bones" by Kaleo and "99 Problems" by Hugo

• Loose Yourself - completely abstract and very "classical" in framework, but vanguard in style, this contemporary ballet piece is set to a fusion of hip hop and classical music and is what de Vachon's idea of a ballet would look like in 30,000 years, or what one would see if just landed on Mars.

Music - "Brandenburg" and "Dirty Orchestra" by Black Violin and "The Fugue" by DJ T-Rock & Squashy Nice

• Mil Pasos - a mysterious, speakeasy vibe, this Argentinian tango is danced on pointe. Music - "Mil Pasos" by Soha

• Miserere Moiroloi - an abstract contemporary piece danced by an all-female cast, this "lament" is set to ancient music and brings in hints of character and gypsy dancing. Music - "Psalm 50" by Father Seraphim Bit-Kharibi (sung in Aramaic), "Ederlezi" (an old Gypsy folk song - author unknown), and "Moiroloi" (a Greek lament - author unknown)

Alex Theatre

Friday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 20, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $29 - $99 and are available online at Alex Theatre.

Additionally, an On Demand option is available beginning Friday, August 26 - September 27. Single view is $10 and multiple views is $15 available HERE.