FRIEDA THE 13TH: CAMP BLOOD Comes to Cavern Club Celebrity Theater Next Week

From the Director/Writer of CHICO'S ANGELS comes a new killer musical starring Frieda Laye! Everyone is headed to Musical Theatre Camp for what seems to be an innocent summer getaway of showtunes. Strange things occur and dead counselors pile up as they are hunted by an unseen monster. You'll scream! You'll laugh! You'll want to sing along, but please don't.

Starring Frieda Laye of CHICO'S ANGELS and Julie Brown of CLUELESS and EARTH GIRLS ARE EASY. It's murderous musical mayhem!

The production runs October 15th - 24th.

At the world-famous Cavern Club Celebrity Theater inside the Casita Del Campo Restaurant, 1920 Hyperion Ave. Silverlake, CA 90027.

To attend, you must show proof of vaccination. Tickets are $35 at www.cavernclubtheater.com and $40 at the door.

Cast: Frieda Laye, Julie Brown (10/22, 10/23 9pm 10/24 6pm), Dustyn Gulledge, Jenna_Perusich, Craig Taggart, Lennon Hobson, Chris Pudlow, Hayes Dunlap, Nadia Ahern, Kurt Koehler and Reba Areba.

The production is written by Kurt Koehler & Danny Casillas, and directed by Kurt Koehler.