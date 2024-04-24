FRIDA-STROKE OF PASSION: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE to Open At Casa 0101

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Odalys Nanin's acclaimed 2017 show Frida- Stroke of Passion is revived for a limited engagement at Casa 0101 Theater in a reimagined immersive staging. Immerse yourself into the world of the world-famous artist Frida Kahlo, where her paintings of vegetation and animals come alive in front of you, enhanced with the sounds of Frida's world. A revealing look at Frida's physical and emotional state of mind during the last week of her life, where reality and fantasy blend together imbued with enough haunting elements to make it a living dramatic experience.

The play begins on July 7, 1954, Frida's 47th birthday. She will die exactly one week later. The narrative will explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death. (There is an official account of her cause of death, but how did she die really?) This is not all, however. It is the story of a woman living as vibrantly as she can despite dwindling health and a world of pain.

She attempts to continue painting. Partially anesthetized by a mixture of tequila and painkillers, she is visited by many lovers, male and female, singer Chavela Vargas, movie star Maria Felix, Communist politician Leon Trotsky, entertainer Josephine Baker, Cuban spy Teresa Proenza, photographer Tina Modotti, and Frida's husband, painter and muralist Diego Rivera. Some are physically present in her room, others are recreated and present in her vivid memory.

The relationship between Frida and Diego is deeply complex. Diego is incapable of sexual monogamy, so much so that he practically pushes Frida into the arms of other lovers. Yet their emotional attachment to each other is surpassingly deep and a thing of wonder.

Odalys Nanin is the playwright, director, and portrays Frida. Two decades of artistic output have given her iconic status in the Latinx and LGBTQ communities. Her previous plays include Love Struck; Skin of Honey; Garbo's Cuban Lover; The Nun and the Countess; Beyond Love; The Adventures of the Lieutenant Nun; Naked in the Tropics; Lavender Love; Marilyn: My Secret; and The Judy Garland Show. Ms. Nanin is the recipient of the Nancy Dean Playwriting Award. She is the Founder and Producing Artistic Director of Macha Theatre /Films. She has a national audience as an actor from her multiple roles on series television, including Jane the Virgin (The CW), Criminal Minds (CBS), and a recurring role on Games People Play (BET).

Corky Dominguez directs. He has over 40 years of experience as a director, producer, actor, choreographer, playwright, and teaching artist. His directing credits include Anna in the Tropics, Remembering Boyle Heights Parts 1 & 2, Real Women Have Curves, Death of a Salesman, Queen of the Rumba, An Enemy of the Pueblo, and many more. He is a graduate of Cal State Northridge.

In addition to Odalys Nanin (as Frida), the cast of Frida- Stroke of Passion: The Immersive Experience includes Oscar Basulto, Cat Hurston, Francisco Medina, Tricia Cruz, Alex Honorato, Gabriella Ortiz, Corina Vela, and Paul Cascante

.Set design: Marco de Leon. Lighting design: Alex Parra. Immersive design: Anthony Storniolo..

The show includes several iconic songs of the period, performed live. Among them: Paloma Negra, La Llorona, Piensa en mi, Estas Son Las Mananitas, and Maria Bonita .

The original 2017 production won Eddon Awards for best production and best performance (Odalys Nanin as Frida) in an intimate venue.

The tequila-swilling, cigar-smoking Frida was a 20th Century original, defying the norms of class, race and gender to become a leader in the world of art, as the first Mexican artist to have work purchased by the Louvre; and a queen in the world of fashion, appearing on the cover of Vogue. Now, she belongs to Eternity. But you can still experience the final chapter of her tumultuous and exciting life in an entirely new way when you come to see Frida-Stroke of Passion: The Immersive Experience.

Performance Details:

WHAT: Frida- Stroke of Passion: The Immersive Experience. A play with songs, reimagined in an immersive presentation.

WHO: Written and produced by Odalys Nanin. Directed by Corky Dominguez. Presented by Macha Theatre/ Films.

WHERE: Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 East First Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033.

WHEN: Previews May 31 at 8:00 p.m. Opens Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 5:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $40.

ONLINE TICKETING: http://machatheatre.org

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 80 minutes.

FREE PARKING: In lot located at 2130 E. 1st St. (behind Boyle Heights City Hall).