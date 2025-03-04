FORREST GUMP: A ONE WOMAN SHOW Opens In Los Angeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LA comedians and UCB regulars Amy Hessler and Ruha Taslimi have created a hilarious "one woman show"... that is actually a full on musical production with an all-star ensemble cast.

Forrest Gump a One Woman Show is a production for everyone who loves Forrest Gump, comedy, dance, talking about shrimp, choc-o-lates, and did I say Forrest Gump? Even if you hate the movie (how dare you), you'll enjoy watching how one woman tries to pull off the iconic story of Forrest Gump (you better). We'll give you a hint; she doesn't do it alone. This show is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're going to get!

The show will run in a limited engagement March 21-23 at The Broadwater Theater.

Tickets Available now on Eventbrite.

Comments